Disney Announces The First 71 Schools to Use New Stage Connect Program for Musical Programs

What’s Happening:

Disney Musicals in Schools has revealed the first 71 elementary schools that have been selected from across the nation to participate in Stage Connect - a new, innovative online teacher training program that will bring the magic of musical theater to more kids and schools across the United States.

For 16 years, Disney Musicals in Schools has created sustainable and empowering musical theater programs in public elementary schools. To date, the program has been available in 22 cities across the US and UK through collaborations with local performing arts organizations. Over 100,000 kids have performed in their first school musical through the program.

In an effort to make these Disney Musicals in Schools more widely available and inspire the next generation of creatives and storytellers, Stage Connect, an online teacher training program, has expanded Disney Musicals in Schools across the country.

By delivering the same, high-quality, teacher professional development from the in-person program via online learning, Stage Connect removes geographic barriers and extends Disney Musicals in Schools to communities that don’t have access to the traditional program.

The selected schools will have free access to Stage Connect and free performance rights to a Disney show. Schools can choose from the following titles: 101 Dalmatians

Aladdin

The Aristocats

Finding Nemo

Frozen

The Jungle Book

The Lion King

Winnie the Pooh

Stage Connect provides the foundational training for educators to successfully produce a school musical, regardless of their prior experience.

Hosted by L. Steven Taylor and Bonita Hamilton from Broadway’s The Lion King, Stage Connect features demonstration videos and downloadable resources that coach teachers through all facets of putting on a show.

Recipient teachers will take the Stage Connect online courses before beginning their rehearsal process. The platform provides on-demand reference materials, downloadable resources, and instructional videos every step of the way. Participating teachers will also have access to live webinars and direct support through Disney Teaching Artists.

Applications for the 2026-27 school year are open. Any public elementary school (including charter schools) are eligible to apply. Up to 200 schools will be selected. Recipient schools must commit a team of four teachers (or other school staff) to the program, for musicals to be produced during the 2026-27 school year.