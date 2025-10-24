Disney Announces The First 71 Schools to Use New Stage Connect Program for Musical Programs
Applications for the 2026-27 School Year are open as well.
Disney Musicals in Schools has announced the first 71 elementary schools that have been selected to use the new Stage Connect online teacher training program to bring musical theater to elementary schools around the country.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Musicals in Schools has revealed the first 71 elementary schools that have been selected from across the nation to participate in Stage Connect - a new, innovative online teacher training program that will bring the magic of musical theater to more kids and schools across the United States.
- For 16 years, Disney Musicals in Schools has created sustainable and empowering musical theater programs in public elementary schools. To date, the program has been available in 22 cities across the US and UK through collaborations with local performing arts organizations. Over 100,000 kids have performed in their first school musical through the program.
- In an effort to make these Disney Musicals in Schools more widely available and inspire the next generation of creatives and storytellers, Stage Connect, an online teacher training program, has expanded Disney Musicals in Schools across the country.
- By delivering the same, high-quality, teacher professional development from the in-person program via online learning, Stage Connect removes geographic barriers and extends Disney Musicals in Schools to communities that don’t have access to the traditional program.
- The selected schools will have free access to Stage Connect and free performance rights to a Disney show. Schools can choose from the following titles:
- 101 Dalmatians
- Aladdin
- The Aristocats
- Finding Nemo
- Frozen
- The Jungle Book
- The Lion King
- Winnie the Pooh
- Stage Connect provides the foundational training for educators to successfully produce a school musical, regardless of their prior experience.
- Hosted by L. Steven Taylor and Bonita Hamilton from Broadway’s The Lion King, Stage Connect features demonstration videos and downloadable resources that coach teachers through all facets of putting on a show.
- Recipient teachers will take the Stage Connect online courses before beginning their rehearsal process. The platform provides on-demand reference materials, downloadable resources, and instructional videos every step of the way. Participating teachers will also have access to live webinars and direct support through Disney Teaching Artists.
- Applications for the 2026-27 school year are open. Any public elementary school (including charter schools) are eligible to apply. Up to 200 schools will be selected. Recipient schools must commit a team of four teachers (or other school staff) to the program, for musicals to be produced during the 2026-27 school year.
- Interested educators can visit DisneyMusicalsinSchools.com to apply and learn more.
What They’re Saying:
- Lisa Mitchell, Director of Education & Audience Engagement, Disney Theatrical Group: “Stage Connect expands Disney Musicals in Schools to kids across the country in a whole new way. We can’t wait to see the creativity that unfolds on school stages as educators and students bring beloved Disney stories to life in a way that only they can.”
- Lisa Haines, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company: “We’re thrilled to inspire the next generation of storytellers by launching Stage Connect in 71 schools across the country. By bringing beloved Disney stories and characters to life, we’re excited to help teachers and students experience the power of storytelling, collaboration and theater.”
My School Musical:
- Disney Musicals in Schools is a program created by Disney Theatrical Group in 2010 to help public elementary schools - especially those in under-resourced communities - build sustainable theater programs and introduce students to the performing arts.
- Disney partners with local professional theatre organizations (such as regional theatres, performing arts centers, or education nonprofits). Each participating school receives a free 17-week musical theatre residency, including:
- Training and mentorship from professional Teaching Artists.
- Performance rights and materials to a Disney KIDS musical (such as The Lion King KIDS, Aladdin KIDS, or Frozen KIDS).
- Curriculum guides and production resources designed for elementary-level students and teachers.
- Over the 17 weeks, they guide the School Team in casting, choreography, music direction, design, and stage management.
- At the end of the program, each school presents a 30–45 minute Disney KIDS musical.
