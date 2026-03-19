You Know How That Thrills Us: Disney Store Features Subtle Homage to "The Devil Wears Prada"" Ahead of Sequel's Release
If it was slipped in by a site runner hoping nobody would notice....we noticed.
There's a subtle nod to a classic that's getting a sequel in the coming weeks hidden in plain site over on Disney Store's homepage.
What's Happening:
- Currently, Disney Store is in the middle of a big event celebrating spring, with big savings on toys and showcasing new spring products.
- A special celebration falls under the heading of "Florals For Spring," featuring a collection of merchandise from the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival currently taking place at Walt Disney World and the plush characters in the shapes of flowers.
- However, one little bit is slipped in under the title of that section, reading "groundbreaking."
- This not-so-subtle reference calls back to a moment in the classic film, The Devil Wears Prada, wherein Miranda (Meryl Streep) sarcastically rebuffs someone's springtime fashion suggestion.
- Originally released by 20th Century Studios back in 2006, the classic film is now owned by the Disney Company, with a sequel on approach. If this is synergy, it's a good way of being effective but not too in your face, reminding us that we will see our Runway Magazine friends again soon enough.
- A similar reminder, though more obvious and seen by millions, also took place at this year's Oscars ceremony.
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.
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