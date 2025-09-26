A Wish For Better Weather: Disney Cruise Line Adjusts Itinerary as Storms Arrive in The Bahamas This Weekend
The ship is expected to depart Port Canaveral today with the adjusted schedule.
With weather systems brewing in the Atlantic, Disney Cruise Line has made the decision to change an itinerary this weekend to avoid potential storm force weather in the Bahamas.
What’s Happening:
- A weather system that is forecasted to become a tropical storm (or hurricane based on some models) is expected to be present in the Bahamas later this weekend.
- As such, Disney Cruise Line has made the decision to change the itinerary for the Sept. 26, 2025 Disney Wish sailing. On Saturday, instead of visiting Nassau, Guests will now visit Disney Castaway Cay. On Sunday, the ship will enjoy a day at sea.
- The revised itinerary is as follows:
- Friday 9/26 - Port Canaveral, Florida
- Saturday 9/27 - Disney Castaway Cay (Previously Nassau, Bahamas)
- Sunday 9/28 - Day at Sea (Previously Disney Castaway Cay)
- Monday 9/29 - Port Canaveral, Florida
- Any Port Adventures that were pre-reserved in Disney Castaway Cay will automatically be adjusted to fit the revised itinerary.
- Any Port Adventures that were pre-reserved in Nassau will automatically be removed from Guest onboard accounts. Guests who wish to reserve any additional experiences ashore in Disney Castaway Cay may do so once onboard the ship through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app or at the Port Adventures desk.
- At this time, no other itinerary changes have been made.
Weather Or Not:
- The tropical disturbance, currently working its way through the Southwestern Atlantic near the Dominican Republic and Haiti, moving through Cuba toward the Bahamas, is expected to strengthen today and through the weekend.
- While most forecasts and prediction models turn the disturbance into a tropical storm (Imelda), some also forecast a category 1 hurricane.
- Further out, another disturbance, already named Humberto, is forming further in the Atlantic, but at this time does not appear to be affecting any Disney Cruise Line itineraries. Currently it is forecasted to arrive toward Bermuda in the middle of next week, but will swing east of the U.S. coastline according to most models.
- With Humberto out in the east, and being stronger than what will become Imelda, Imelda is being pulled out with any U.S. landfall potential in the Carolinas, according to some models.
