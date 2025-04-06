Recap: Spring Break on "Doctor Odyssey" Includes Some Bonkers Diagnoses at Sea

After a few weeks of superfluous storytelling about our core trio, Spring Break on board brings to light some big issues for Tristan. Of course, before we get to that, a healthy dose of debauchery needs to occur on this cursed ocean liner. As the gaggle of college kids board the ship, some clear walls immediately go up. A trio of girls are there for foursomes (preferably with Max), a duo of boys are looking to get laid (while one would rather avoid those prospects all together), and a solo traveler is using the time to study for her LSATs.

The duo is quickly introduced and pushed aside, as the more shy Steve can’t stop…well…ejaculating. It’s not induced by anything other than attraction (or, in some cases, war documentaries) and he can’t find an answer as to its cause. In fact, he incites a major hot tub cleaning after he bursts without any warning. Max tries to get to the bottom of this, knowing that he wasn’t trying to be vulgar. Steve’s recent weight loss and medication withdrawals seem to be the cause of this PGAD condition. He’s given a new prescription and is hereby ignored for the remaining thirty minutes of the episode.

Max and Tristan are both highly cognizant of the impending Avery baby incoming, making sure she doesn’t climb the step ladder or over exert herself. However, both are thirsting (quietly or loudly) over the young twenty something girls flocking the ship in bikinis. Gentleman, pick a lane. I’m getting mighty sick of you both and this will they/won’t they energy. Frankly, you’ll both be bad partners and fathers! Move on! (Mind you, Avery sort of ignores Max’s intent flirting with the female passengers on this cruise, so who knows what anyone wants at this point.)

Tristan, however, is dealing with bigger demons as he comes to terms with his own alcoholism. He quickly joins in the Spring Break festivities, doing shots and paying for the college kids to get buzzed. It says a lot about not only his abilities to parent, but also the consistent theory that he has never acted like an adult. For Rose, she sees all of these as possible alcoholic warning signs. After a slight confrontation, Tristan decides to quit drinking cold turkey. Mind you, he’s had at least one drink every day since working on The Odyssey over three years ago, so there’s a tough fight ahead.

The trio of party girls who are trying to climb into Max’s grey sweatpants are coming up with any scheme they can to get Max to enter their hotel room. As one of the trio pretends to play sick, another in the bathroom does a quick line of cocaine in preparation for the potential party time. Lo and behold, the cocaine is laced with an illegal fentanyl. As Max walks by the room, is welcomed in, then comes face-to-face with the girl’s reaction, he inhales some of the illegal substance whilst performing CPR, knocking himself out as well.

A code alpha is called, with Avery and Tristan both working overtime to resuscitate the two, luckily resulting in a double success. As they head back to the infirmary, another part of the trio of party girls can no longer walk and is coughing up blood. What a treat! So, we’ve got a nurse going through withdrawals, a doctor recovering from an accidental drug overdose, and a pregnant nurse trying not to over exert. Truly, nothing can ever go correctly on this dang boat.

For the girl who is spitting up blood, Max and Avery realize that her recent scuba diving excursion paired with her (unknown) heart defect has led to the health scare. After a bout in a hyperbaric chamber, she begins her recovery process. The other one just has to, ya know, stop doing drugs. (Specifically from sketchy dealers, but that’s neither here nor there.)

Avery finds a preferred spring breaker on board early on in the episode. Played by Kathryn Newton, she is all about the books and studying. For some reason, Avery feels compelled to help her at all costs, which is sweet, but sort of out of nowhere? Their introduction to one another comes from Avery covering her up on the top deck so she won’t burn in the sun…that’s it. Sure, I guess? (Max, of course, takes the time to compliment Avery’s eventual mothering skills ‘cause she helped this one girl once. We’re really grasping at straws.)

Throughout their new found “friendship," Kathryn Newton (aka CASSIE LANG) is having stomach issues and intense drowsiness. An accidental paper cut has Avery smelling iron (this show is never not the dumbest), making her realize that her symptoms can be aided through blood letting. Who knew?! It becomes a mini-wake up call for CASSIE LANG, showing her that there is more to life than just book work. It’s a sweet end. Elsewhere, Max and Avery support Tristan through his recovery process. Sweet. My guess? All the goodwill is gone by the next episode.