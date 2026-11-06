"Dragon Striker" Season 2: Why I’m Ready to Return to the Magical Soccer-esque World

There is something especially satisfying about discovering a new Disney world that makes you want to spend more time in it. Dragon Striker has given me that feeling, which is why I’m looking forward to its second season arriving in early 2027. Its mix of fantasy, sports, and an appealing team of underdogs offers plenty of adventure, but it is the possibility of seeing those characters grow together that makes returning so enticing.

For those who haven’t caught the series yet, Dragon Striker follows Key, a farm boy who discovers that he may possess the power of the legendary Dragon Striker. At Kal Asterock, an elite academy for students with extraordinary abilities, he joins determined goalkeeper Ssyelle and a group of unlikely teammates to compete in Gorotama, a magical sport resembling soccer. As the Knights challenge the school’s established players, Key struggles to control his power, and the team becomes entangled in secrets and dangers that extend beyond the playing field.

Following that first season, the next 11 episodes will find the Knights pursuing the Banner’s Helm final while confronting fractured friendships, buried secrets, and an ancient evil. Of those challenges, the strained relationships may be the most intriguing. Winning a championship is difficult enough when everyone is pulling in the same direction. Trying to do so when the people you depend on have given you reasons to doubt them creates a much more personal test, with consequences that can follow the players into every match.

Ssyelle seems particularly well positioned for that story. Her decision to build a team instead of joining an established one gives her a personal stake in what the Knights can become. There is optimism in recognizing potential in people others overlook, but asking those people to believe in one another carries responsibility. I’m eager to see how she handles that responsibility when determination alone may not be enough to keep everyone together. Giving her room to struggle with leadership would make the team’s successes all the more satisfying.

The series’ approach to magic makes it possible to work those emotional challenges directly into the action. As co-creator Sylvain Dos Santos explained in his interview with Laughing Place, tamas are connected to their owners’ personalities, dreams, and hopes. Milo’s jelly ability is an especially appealing expression of that idea. What initially seems like an unimpressive power becomes something formidable as he gains confidence and learns to use it creatively, with encouragement from his friends helping him recognize what he can do.

That is one of the ideas I most want the series to keep exploring. Having something valuable to contribute does not always require becoming a different person. Sometimes it takes practice, imagination, and someone willing to see possibilities you cannot yet see in yourself. On a team, that discovery can benefit everyone. An ability that seems ill-suited to one situation might be exactly what another demands, giving the Knights a reason to understand and appreciate each other beyond simply wearing the same uniform.

Gorotama gives that understanding a place to prove itself. The magical abilities allow for spectacular action, while the competition keeps the outcome tied to recognizable decisions about taking risks, accepting help, and trusting someone else with an important moment. I want the Knights’ next victories to reflect what they have learned about one another, and their setbacks to reveal where that trust still needs work. That connection between character and competition can make a match feel consequential long before the final score.

It is also what gives the larger fantasy its emotional pull. Hidden histories and ancient threats invite us to explore the world, but the relationships give us a reason to care about what happens there. With its characters introduced and its team established, Dragon Striker now has the opportunity to deepen those connections, allowing the experiences the Knights share to change how they see themselves and one another.

That is why I’m excited to return. A new Disney world becomes a favorite through the time we spend with its characters, watching their choices give meaning to the places and possibilities around them. Reaching the Banner’s Helm final would be an achievement for the Knights, but I’m just as interested in what getting there asks of them. If season two can make their growth as compelling as their pursuit of victory, there will be plenty worth cheering for.

The second season of Dragon Striker is scheduled to debut in early 2027 on Disney XD and Disney+. The first season is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.



