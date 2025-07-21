TV Recap: How Electric Bloom Got Their Logo—and Cemented a Rivalry

The girls face sabotage, a cursed locker, and “Freaky Friday” jitters in a chaotic Spirit Week—but still manage to steal the show and debut their band logo.

Electric Bloom returned with two new episodes on Friday, July 18th. Disney Channel’s new original series follows the successful band as they interact with fans backstage, answering questions. This week dives deeper into how Electric Bloom cemented their rivalry with The Two Shellys.

Episode 3: “How We Rocked Homecoming" - Written by Alex Fox, Eric Friedman, & Rachel Lewis

The week leading up to Homecoming was Spirit Week. On Pajama Day, Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) auditioned to perform the school’s fight song. Principal Jeffers (DaJuan Johnson) put a lot of pressure on them, sharing that the last time the fight song was messed up, the Fighting Honeybees lost the game. That was 17 years ago.

Their competition at the audition is The Two Shellys, aka Shelly Sharp (J’Adore Elizabeth) and Shelly LeBrock (Trisha Macaden). Afterward, Electric Bloom pressures Principal Jeffers in the hallway, getting him to prematurely reveal that he’s chosen them. They’re celebrating as The Two Shellys pass by, and Posey feels bad about gloating in front of her ex-best friend. When Posey tries to apologize to Shelly Sharp, she and Shelly LeBrock misconstrue her words and ramp up the feud.

The Two Shellys come up with a plan to get Electric Bloom to back out of performing. Shelly LeBrock raided Jade’s locker, removing all of her superstitious good luck charms. They give Tulip stage freight by talking about what a big deal the Homecoming performance is and telling her just how big the crowd will be. And they’re both in Posey’s head, making her think she’s been mean to them. Electric Bloom is too scatterbrained to rehearse the school fight song.

While Posey is trying to get the Shellys to like her, Jade decides to call in a fixer, The Vince (Luke Busey). He has Tulip wear a VR headset to get over her stage fright. Jade believes she’s been cursed, so he sets up a video call with a curse whisperer named Doña Esmeralda (Elena Campbell-Martinez), who breaks it for her. Jade and Tulip seem cured when The Vince leaves, but they soon realize they’ve “Freaky Friday"’d, with Tulip now feeling cursed and Jade afraid to go on stage.

Posey’s efforts to patch things up with Shelly Sharp have failed. Feeling pressured to make amends, she agreed to let them sing backup with Electric Bloom. The Two Shellys invite themselves over to Tulip’s house, and with Electic Bloom out of sorts, they end up convincing Posey that they should back out of the performance and let The Two Shellys do it instead. When The Two Shellys leave, Jade finds one of her missing crystals from her locker on the floor, realizing it fell out of Shelly LeBrock’s purse. The girls realize they’ve been played.

As The Two Shellys are about to take the stage to perform the fight song at the pep rally, Electric Bloom intercepts, reclaiming their spot. They not only perform the fight song well, they even improve it with a remix. And at the end of their performance, Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher) rolls out a banner behind them. Throughout the episode, he’d been asking the girls questions about their favorite colors, fonts, and doodles. He created the first iteration of Electric Bloom’s logo!

That’s how Electric Bloom rocked homecoming, cemented their forever feud with The Two Shellys, and got their logo!

Next Episode: “How We Got Crushed"

The girls’ crushes on Lucas Jasper come to a head at the school musical, wreaking havoc on opening night. In the end, they make a pact to never let a boy come between them again.

New episodes of Electric Bloom air Fridays at 8/7c on Disney Channel. The series will stream on Disney+ beginning September 17th.