TV Recap: A Musical, a Pact, and a Mystery Crush in "Electric Bloom" Episode 4

Who is “The One"? That’s what fans demand to know in the fourth episode of Electric Bloom, Disney Channel’s new comedy series about a famous pop group who take fans back to their Freshman year of high school while answering questions backstage. Here’s the story behind Electric Bloom’s song “The One."

Episode 4: “How We Got Crushed" - Written by Ron Rappaport

Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) pick out costume pieces for auditions for the school musical in Tulip’s music room. It’s a show Tulip loves called “Hazel Sloan: Boss Girl CEO Princess," and they all discover at the same time that they each want the lead role.

During auditions, Posey recites a monologue from Romeo & Juliet with an added freestyle rap. Jade improvises a song from the ingredients of a bag of chips. Tulip gives an interpretive dance. And Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher), who walked by the auditorium and thought he was joining a freestyle dance competition, impressed the play’s director, Mr. B (Clayton Thomas).

Lucas gets the male lead, a chef/marine biologist and the object of Hazel Sloan’s affection. Jade has been cast as Hazel, and Posey is satisfied with the part of an environmental farm girl. They’re all worried for Tulip, who was cast as a rock, but it turns out she secretly wanted the part! The only one unhappy is Principal Jeffers (DaJuan Johnson), who has always wanted to be in a musical and never got the chance to do one when he was a student. Thankfully, school fixer The Vince (Luke Busey) hooks him up with a role as the narrator.

All three girls already had a crush on Lucas, but their feelings for him intensified during rehearsals. Posey swoons over the way Lucas highlights his lines just like her. While rehearsing a dance together, Jade discovers that they both wear tiger’s eye crystals. And on a snack break, Tulip sees that Lucas also has a smily face peanut butter and raisin sandwich.

The girls share their growing feelings for Lucas with each other. As rehearsals progressed, Lucas gave Jade a jade crystal. He told Posey that he thinks of her anytime he sees a highlighter. And when Tulip dropped a snack, he dusted it off for her. Determined not to let a boy break up Electric Bloom, they make a pact not to pursue Lucas… it’s easier said than done.

On opening night, school gossip Janine (Audrey Grace Marshall) does hair and makeup for the show. Lucas tells her he’s nervous, not about performing, but because he has a crush on someone in the play and he’s unsure if she likes him back. “Lucas Jasper has a crush on someone in the musical," Janine repeats to everyone who sits in her chair. It causes Posey, Jade, and Tulip to read too much into Lucas’ words of encouragement before the show starts.

As Hazel (Jade) is falling in love with the chef/marine biologist (Lucas), Posey hands Principal Jeffers a new narration she wrote, which forces the farm girl into the scene to steal the boy from Hazel. And to make things even weirder, the rock (Tulip) enters the scene bedazzled, declaring herself a gemstone worthy of marriage. As the show builds to the intended happily ever after wedding, the chaos the three girls caused leads to the show coming to a crashing halt, literally.

After the show, the girls apologize to each other. They reaffirm that their friendship is more important than any boy. Using a copy of the show’s script, they use lipstick to write a pact to never let a crush break them apart. They each sign it with a lipstick kiss.

As Electric Bloom wraps up this live stream, they show their fans that the pact is framed in their dressing room. And they reveal that “The One" is about the three of them, a friendship with one unbreakable bond. They treat their fans to a live performance of the hit song. When it ends, the door to their dressing room opens and Lucas enters. “Now, can I take my girlfriend out for our anniversary dinner?" It’s unclear who he’s talking to.

Next Episodes: Airing Friday, July 25th at 8/7c

Episode 5 - “How We Made a Tiny Mistake" After a song they post gets no attention online, the girls make trendy videos to try and get followers until they realize chasing likes is nothing compared to having real fans.

Episode 6 - “How We Found Howie" Tulip and Posey suggest a sleepover so an upset Jade will open up to them; Tulip and Posey learn to respect Jade's boundaries and Jade learns she can be vulnerable with her friends.



Electric Bloom will stream on Disney+ beginning September 17th.