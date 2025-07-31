TV Recap: From Viral Fame to Flower Crowns: Electric Bloom’s First Award

As Electric Bloom chases online fame, they lose sight of their roots—until a forgotten birthday party reminds them what truly matters.

Why does Electric Bloom give fans flower crowns at their concerts? That’s not the question they’re asked in the fifth episode of Disney Channel’s new musical sitcom, but it’s what fans will take away from “How We Made a Tiny Mistake." Let’s recap!

Episode 5: “How We Made a Tiny Mistake" - Written by Jess Pineda

In the present, Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) are having a sleepover in Tulip’s parents’ basement, which is now a shrine to their band’s success. They wanted to return to the band’s roots while waiting to find out if they’ve been nominated for a Music Icon Award. And while they wait, they’ve logged back on to answer another fan question. “Do you remember the first award Electric Bloom ever won?"

Flashing back to the band’s earliest days, Electric Bloom decides to put a song online - “My Beat My Drum." While they wait for the song to become a hit, Tulip’s young neighbor Greta (Serenity Grace Russell) comes downstairs with her babysitter, Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher). Greta has listened to all of their rehearsals, and she’s Electric Bloom’s biggest fan. Greta’s enthusiasm inspires the girls to spread awareness about their song at school.

The next day, Posey promotes the song while giving a presentation in class, Jade passes out fliers in the hallway, and Posey has Barbera (Ellen Ratner) make an announcement over the PA system. By lunchtime, their account has grown to 147 followers, a number that is eclipsed by The Two Shellys (J’Adore Elizabeth and Trisha Macaden) as the duo walks by, bragging about attracting 5,000 followers overnight. The girls decide to take down their post.

The Vince (Luke Busey) asks the girls why they took their song down. He gives them an idea to create various types of content to build a large following, then transition their fans to their music. The girls begin chasing likes with fit checks, skin care videos, and finally find success with a teeny tiny cooking video.

While Electric Bloom cooks up new tiny cooking vids, Greta returns to Tulip’s basement and invites the band to her birthday party. They agree, but are quickly distracted by all the mentions from their thousands of followers. As they reach 25,000, The Vince shares that the girls have been nominated for an award at The Tinys!

On Saturday, Electric Bloom finds themselves at their first awards show. Before they accept their award, they get a video call from Lucas asking where they are. They completely forgot about Greta’s party, letting down their number one fan. They get on the stage to accept their Tiny, feeling small for losing sight of what’s important. They rush home to make things right.

Electric Bloom holds a private concert for Greta’s party. On the way home, they even wrote a song for her - “One Little Spark." And because Greta’s friends were all wearing flower crowns for her party, they decided to always hand out flower crowns at their concert while playing “One Little Spark."

Next Episode: “How We Found Howie"

Tulip and Posey suggest a sleepover so an upset Jade will open up to them; Tulip and Posey learn to respect Jade's boundaries and Jade learns she can be vulnerable with her friends.

Electric Bloom will stream on Disney+ beginning September 17th.