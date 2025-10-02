TV Recap: Electric Bloom’s Season Finale Part One Brings Weddings, Auditions, and Surprises

The first half of Electric Bloom’s season finale sets the stage for the band’s biggest opportunity yet — and nearly tears it away. Episode 16, “How We (Sorta) Got Our First Big Break: Part One," finds Posey, Jade, and Tulip caught between scrubbing cafeteria tables, playing wedding planners, and chasing their shot at stardom on The Ultimate Voice. What begins as a punishment from Principal Jeffers turns into a whirlwind of meet-cutes, mix-ups, and music, culminating in an unforgettable twist that could change everything for Electric Bloom.

Episode 16: “How We (Sorta) Got Our First Big Break: Part One" - Written by Alex Fox & Eric Friedman & Rachel Lewis

The girls of Electric Bloom take their story to the skies in the opening of Episode 16, as a fan asks on a private jet whether they’ve ever auditioned for a singing competition show. Their answer? “Sorta." What follows is a hilarious, high-stakes account of how the band almost didn’t make it to an audition for The Ultimate Voice — and how a wedding, a hotel ballroom, and a surprise guest judge turned everything upside down.

Principal Jeffers was more frazzled than usual when he discovered Electric Bloom rehearsing in Jade’s secret lair, which is supposed to be a janitor’s closet. Not only does he shut down the space, but he also punishes them with Saturday cleanup duty all January — the same month as their big audition for The Ultimate Voice. Jade (Carmen Sanchez) is bummed about losing her sanctuary, while Posey (Lumi Pollack) and Tulip (Ruby Marino) worry their big break might be slipping away.

Scraping gum from cafeteria tables on their first Saturday, the girls watch The Vince (Luke Busey) and Lucas (Nathaniel “Nate" Buescher) head into their Modern Bros Club meeting with Jeffers. Inside, the principal admits to the boys that he just wants something to bring joy into his life again.

Eager to help, Electric Bloom and their friends discover that Jeffers is considering auditioning for a local play but doesn’t have a costume. The girls bring in Peg (Irene White) with a rack of options from her shop, and the sparks are immediate. In a delightfully awkward meet-cute, Jeffers is smitten. Tulip jokes about her dream meet-cute involving a boy in a pink suit offering her trail mix. Soon after, Jeffers and Peg announce their engagement. Better still, Jeffers cancels the girls’ punishment and asks Electric Bloom to perform at their school wedding on January 31st — the same day as the competition audition.

The group huddles in Tulip’s basement with Dante (Van Brunelle), Lucas, and The Vince to strategize. Their scheme: convince Peg and Jeffers to move the wedding to the Milton Hotel, the same location as the auditions. Posey is confident it’s the perfect way to pull off both commitments.

The girls pitch the idea to Peg at the spa, while the boys talk Jeffers into it at school. Both say yes, and soon the stage is set for a chaotic day.

At the audition, a frazzled coordinator named Blayson (Dylan Adler) hands them number 822 for a 3:00 p.m. slot, though everyone else has the same time. With no rhyme or reason to the order, the girls settle in for a long wait. Then Peg texts with a wedding emergency.

The day becomes a whirlwind: Tulip is pulled to give a Maid of Honor speech after Peg’s first choice drops out. Posey is asked to handle the organ when the musician calls in sick. Each time, they rush back and forth between hotel ballrooms, juggling auditions and wedding duties. Just as Blayson calls number 948 (they got reassigned), all three girls are still tied up with Peg’s requests. Posey finally admits the truth to the couple, that they’re missing their audition. Peg tries to race them back to the audition room, pleading with Blayson to let the girls try out, sharing that she left her own wedding to get them there. But it’s too late. Their number has passed, and Blayson won’t budge.

Though disappointed, Electric Bloom fulfills their promise to Peg and Jeffers by performing “Radio" at the wedding reception. The couple is thrilled, gifting Jade the code to reopen her secret lair. Meanwhile, Lucas and Posey share a sweet moment when he learns she doesn’t have a boyfriend after all and asks her to dance. Tulip, too, gets her dream meet-cute when a boy in a pink tux named Shane (Madison Rojas) offers her trail mix, fulfilling her ideal meet-cute.

The night takes one more unexpected twist when Stephanie Bradley (Lennon Parham), a music producer and guest judge for The Ultimate Voice, crashes the reception. She overheard Peg telling Blayson that she left her wedding to support the band. Impressed by their dedication, Stephanie interrupts the reception to make a shocking offer: Electric Bloom doesn’t need to audition; she wants to work with them directly.

To be continued in “How We (Sorta) Got Our First Big Break: Part Two."

The complete first season of Electric Bloom is now streaming on Disney+.