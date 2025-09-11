4K/Blu-Ray Review: Pixar’s Cosmic Comedy "Elio" Shines at Home

Pixar’s 29th animated feature, Elio, is now available on 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-Ray. A buddy comedy in the tradition of Toy Story and Monsters Inc., the film is full of Pixar’s signature brand of comedy and creative whimsy. Plus, this home video release includes informational and educational bonus features for fans of any age.

Elio Solís is a space-obsessed orphaned outsider living with his aunt who dreams of being abducted by aliens. In a case of mistaken identity, Elio boards the interplanetary council of leaders - the Communiverse - making leaders of the cosmos believe he is the ruler of Earth. With the vengeful Lord Grigon bent on getting revenge against the Communiverse, Elio finds himself in the position of having to prove his worth while taking an unconventional approach to interplanetary war - befriend Lord Grigon’s misfit son, Glordon.

Pixar’s Elio delivers a winning blend of heart and humor. The cast of alien characters are fun and appealing, and the animation quality is up to Pixar’s prestigious standards. The film looks exceptionally good on 4K, where all of the hard work that went into making the film can be appreciated in exquisite detail.

Bonus Features

Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio (9:53) – Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio's universe.

Out of This World: An Astro Q&A (10:01) – Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it's important to study space.

Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon (5:07) – Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film's interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon.

Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts (4:02) – Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts.

Galactic Gag Reel (2:47) – Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar's Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs.

Deleted Scenes (18:56) – Check out the scenes that didn't make the final cut: Bike Chase (1:43) Garden Party (4:17) Carver Legend (2:48) Questa's Second Test (6:40) Home Visit (3:43)



Video

Both discs offer eye-catching results that show off Pixar’s meticulous design work. The Blu-ray’s 1080p presentation is impressively crisp, with sharp detail on everything from the gleaming diner booths to the variety of textures across the Communiverse’s alien citizens. Colors are rich and consistent, giving the film an appealing pop even without HDR. That said, the 4K UHD disc is the real showpiece: its Dolby Vision grade adds depth and nuance to an already vivid palette, making the teals, purples, and yellows of Elio’s abduction sequence practically leap off the screen. Fine textures, like the rubbery sheen of certain aliens or the subtle tufting on fabric, are a touch more refined, and highlights carry extra sparkle. Whether you opt for the Blu-ray or spring for the UHD, this is a gorgeous transfer that lets the film’s interstellar spectacle shine.

Audio

Elio arrives with excellent sound design on both formats, giving the film’s mix of grounded humor and cosmic spectacle plenty of room to breathe. The 4K UHD disc’s Dolby Atmos track is the standout, opening with subtle surround cues in the Disney logo and building to full-bodied immersion once Elio is whisked into the Communiverse. Overhead effects give weight to spacecraft, alien chatter, and musical flourishes, while bass digs deep enough to lend authority to bigger moments without overwhelming dialogue. The Blu-ray’s DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 mix is no slouch, retaining most of the lively surround activity, though it naturally lacks the extra vertical layering Atmos provides. Both tracks keep voices clear and well-prioritized against Michael Giacchino’s playful score, and dynamics are wide enough to let action beats land without losing quieter exchanges. The 4k disc also includes 7.1, 5.1, and 2.0 English mixes, plus a descriptive audio track and 7.1 French and Spanish language versions. The Blu-Ray contains those same English mixes, plus 5.1 French and Spanish.

Packaging & Design

Elio arrives on 4K Ultra-HD in limited edition SteelBook packaging, paired with a Blu-Ray copy of the film and a digital copy. The Steelbook has overlapping disc holders on one side of the interior, with artwork for both discs (Glordon for 4K, Elio for Blu-Ray). The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere.

There aren’t any trailers on either disc. The main menu features an animated vignette from the Communiverse with Ooooo and other alien creatures floating around.

Final Thoughts

With its offbeat premise, lively alien cast, and heartfelt core, Elio proves to be another charming entry in Pixar’s catalog — and this home release does right by the film. Both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions deliver excellent picture and sound, with the UHD’s Dolby Vision and Atmos presentation giving the adventure an especially dazzling, immersive sheen. The included extras may be brief, but they’re thoughtfully produced and offer a fun peek behind the scenes. Whether you’re a Pixar completist or just looking for an inventive, feel-good story, Elio makes for a stellar addition to any home library.

Purchase Options

