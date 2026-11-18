Actress Emma Roberts and Son Rhodes Celebrate Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
Such a festive season for a Scream Queen!
Actress Emma Roberts recently stopped by the Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate the season with her son, Rhodes.
What's Happening:
- Lots of folks head to Disneyland Resort to celebrate the season, and every now and then someone we all know might show up.
- Actress Emma Roberts and her son Rhodes recently dropped into The Happiest Place on Earth as it becomes The Merriest Place on Earth during the holiday season, where they got the chance to meet Mickey Mouse himself in his new and festive holiday attire.
- Of course, the photo happened in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, itself also decked out with a stunning winter look as it does most holiday seasons.
- Mickey and Sleeping Beauty Castle aren't the only holiday experiences that those who visit Disneyland Resort during the Merriest Time of Year get to enjoy.
- Seasonal attraction overlays, like Haunted Mansion Holiday and "it's a small world" Holiday are in full effect at Disneyland Park. Special entertainment like A Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland Park and World of Color - Season of Light at Disney California Adventure are also crowd pleasing spectacles during this festive time of year.
- There's a lot of seasonal fun for the holidays at Disneyland Resort, and you can find out more about all the offerings at the parks and beyond in our Holidays at Disneyland landing.
- To plan your trip to the Disneyland Resort during the Merriest Time of Year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
About Emma:
- Emma Roberts, as the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts, grew up in a Hollywood family but has also established her own career and identity.
- While she started her career initially on Nickelodeon before jumping into more mainstream motion pictures, including the hit comedy We're The Millers, she tends to be classified as a modern "Scream Queen" thanks to roles in the horror genre, including Scream 4, which fans cite as the turning point for her career.
- This led to her becoming one of the more known recurring members in Ryan Murphy's acting ensemble, appearing in major roles in his anthology horror series, American Horror Story.
- Appropriately enough, she was also in Murphy's series, Scream Queens, as Chanel Oberlin.
- Roberts returned for the latest and 13th season of American Horror Story, reprising her role as Madison Montgomery from other seasons of the hit anthology series.
- Emma's son Rhodes is also the son of actor Garrett Hedlund, who was Sam Flynn in TRON: Legacy.
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