ESPN's Rex Ryan Surrenders to Nashville Police on Six Misdemeanor Charges

Former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst faces charges after allegedly running over two pedestrians’ feet.

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan turned himself in to Metro Nashville Police on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, facing six misdemeanor charges related to an incident last week in which his pickup truck struck two pedestrians in downtown Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

What’s Happening:

According to the Nashville Police Department, the incident occurred late on Thursday, November 5 in Nashville's downtown music district. Two pedestrians were crossing with the signal, and Ryan allegedly turned right, running over both of their feet and making contact with one person’s leg. Both suffered minor injuries.

After the impact, reportedly, Ryan’s vehicle continued through the intersection and stopped at another red light, where the pedestrians flagged him down. Police say he stepped out, argued with them, then returned to the truck and drove away without providing information or aid. The victims photographed the license plate and the driver, leading police to Ryan.

Ryan surrendered Wednesday morning on six misdemeanor warrants, including two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control signal. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000.

Since 2017, Rex Ryan has worked as an analyst for ESPN. Before that, he was head coach of the New York Jets for six seasons and the Buffalo Bills for two.

In a statement published by ESPN, the network said simply, " We are aware and are in touch with Rex." It's unclear if there will be any professional repercussions from the incident.

More ESPN News: