Blu-Ray Review: "Freakier Friday" Flips the Script Again with Heart, Humor, and High-Quality Presentation

After flipping expectations and finding summer box office success, Disney’s Freakier Friday is now available to enjoy at home on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. This long-awaited sequel brings back Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for another magical mix-up, reuniting the original Freaky Friday duo more than twenty years after their first body-swap adventure. With a fresh generational spin, the film delivers heartfelt laughs, chaotic fun, and a reminder that sometimes the best way to understand family is to literally walk in their shoes.

Two decades after the original switch, Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) is now a single mother and music producer raising her teen daughter Harper (Julia Butters) with help from her mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis). Life gets complicated when Anna falls for Eric Reyes (Manny Jacinto), a widower with his own strong-willed daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons). The girls clash instantly, and after a strange reading from fortune teller Madame Jen (Vanessa Bayer), a mysterious tremor leaves Anna and Harper — and Tess and Lily — swapping bodies. As generations collide and identities blur, each must rediscover empathy, forgiveness, and the ties that bind their blended family together.

Fans can relive the laughter with a spirited selection of bonus features, from behind-the-scenes reunions and nostalgic callbacks to a new Pink Slip performance that rocks the house. Highlights include the featurettes Making Things Freakier and Flashback Friday, plus a heartfelt lyric video for “Baby” and a collection of deleted scenes. Packed with family fun, musical moments, and multigenerational mischief, this Blu-ray release makes Freakier Friday an irresistibly fun addition to any Disney collection.

Bonus Features

Making Things Freakier (7:29) – More than two decades later, the band is back together! Go behind the scenes as returning cast members talk about reprising their roles. Learn about the stunts, taking on each other’s mannerisms – and how this film is a love letter to Los Angeles.

Where Were You When... (2:51) – Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic.

Flashback Friday (3:48) – This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday along with some “freakier” fun facts about the sequel.

"Baby" Lyric Music Video (3:16) – Catch this heartfelt lyric video that combines clips from the movie with behind-the-scenes production footage.

Deleted Scenes (11:44) – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Trevor's New Song (1:08) Extended Dance Lesson (1:51) Anna Cancels Wedding (0:23) Pickleball Team Announcements (0:54) Beta Girl Backs Up Lily (0:42) Intensity Of The V's (1:25) Blake Doesn't Like What She Hears (0:38) Malibu (2:13) Eric Reads Tess's Books (1:27) School Pickup (0:59)



Video

Disney’s Freakier Friday looks fantastic on Blu-ray, presented in crisp 1080p widescreen (2.39:1). Shot digitally on an Arri Alexa 35, the film bursts with color, especially during its bright California exteriors, where every sunny detail pops off the screen. Clothing textures, set décor, and even small background details come through with impressive sharpness. While a 4K release would have made sense given the film’s origins, this Blu-ray transfer still delivers a vibrant, highly detailed picture that’s a pleasure to watch.

Audio

The DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 mix gives Freakier Friday plenty of energy. Music cues fill the soundstage with depth, and lively moments, like the transformation sequence or the chaotic group scenes, make good use of the surround channels. Dialogue stays clean and clear even when the soundtrack gets busy, and the club sequences show off some nice layering between vocals, crowd noise, and bass. Additional audio options include a stereo descriptive audio track, 7.1 Japanese, and 5.1 French and Spanish.

Packaging & Design

Freakier Friday comes home in standard Blu-Ray packaging. While a slipcover is included in the initial release, our review copy didn’t include one. The Blu-Ray disc features artwork, while the DVD disc is plain grey. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. The main menu features an animated version of the poster set to an uptempo score.



Final Thoughts

Disney’s Freakier Friday proves that lightning can strike twice — and maybe even three or four times — when the right cast and heart are involved. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan slip effortlessly back into their roles, supported by a sharp new ensemble that brings warmth and wit to this next-generation story. The Blu-ray presentation showcases the film beautifully, with vibrant picture quality and an energetic sound mix that makes every joke, song, and emotional beat sing. Add in a solid lineup of bonus features that celebrate both the original and its modern follow-up, and this release becomes an easy recommendation for fans of the franchise or anyone looking for a fun, family-friendly comedy to share on movie night.

