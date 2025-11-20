Stars of "Frozen" Franchise Locked In With Major Deals Guaranteeing Their Presence in "Frozen 3" and "Frozen 4"
The signed deals could be the highest amount for actors in the animation history.
The stars of Frozen have reportedly signed deals that will guarantee their return for the next two feature film installments of one of Disney Animation’s most valuable franchises.
What’s Happening:
- In a deal that is reportedly one of the highest in animation history, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel have signed deals worth over $60 million each.
- These deals lock the trio into returning to reprise their roles for both Frozen 3 and Frozen 4, both currently in development at Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- The $60 million for two films includes upfront fees and back end bonus payments for each - marking a steep increase from their paydays for Frozen 2, which TheWrap reports garnered them $15 million each.
- Bell, Gad, and Menzel have reportedly been paid the same amount for each Frozen film, all of which speak and sing for their characters - Anna, Olaf, and Elsa respectively.
- The report also indicates that the payout is not a lump sum, but would be paid out over several years of production of each film, and with the performance of each at the box office.
- Frozen 3 is slated for release on Thanksgiving weekend in 2027, with Jennifer Lee returning to direct with Trent Correy (Once Upon A Studio) co-directing the film.
- Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are also slated to return to write the songs for the new films.
- Frozen 4 currently has no timeline.
Frozen In Time:
- Originally debuting in 2013, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen took the world by winter storm. In development for years, it finally came together (quite literally at the last minute) as a musical, grossing over 1.2 billion worldwide, and pumping “Let It Go” through car speakers, radio airwaves, and Dad’s ears everywhere on repeat.
- The film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, and Disney was ready to keep the Frozen fun going, ushering in attractions and experiences into its parks - something that continues to this day with the upcoming World of Frozen coming to the Disneyland Paris resort in the Spring of next year.
- Animated shorts and specials were released, including Frozen Fever, Once Upon A Snowman, and more, including a full sequel to the film - Frozen 2 - which came out in 2019 and netted nearly $1.5 billion at the box office.
- The franchise is easily one of the most valuable properties at The Walt Disney Company, making the investment in the returning stars a worthwhile one.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com