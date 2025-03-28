GameStop Hosting “Disney Lorcana” In-Store Trades and Duels This Sunday

Illumineers will be able to head to their local GameStop store for this special event on Sunday, March 30th.

This Sunday, Disney Lorcana players will be able to head out to their local GameStop to play against fellow passionate players and fans.

What’s Happening:

Beat the Sunday Scaries with some exciting rounds of Disney Lorcana with others who are just as excited to play as you are!

Bring your magical deck to select GameStop stores on Sunday, March 30th and hang with other Illumineers for a day of trades and duels.

The event will take place at 12:00 p.m. local time at participating GameStop stores.

A complete list of participating stores has not been released, but you can head to GameStop.com

