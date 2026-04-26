"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" and More to Appear Week of April 27th

Plus, Angela Bassett, Mattews Rhys, Ana Huang, Barbara "Babs" Costello, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for April 27-May 2. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 27- May 2:

Monday, April 27 Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, April 28 Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Sherrie Rollins Westin (What I Learned from Mom; Sesame Workshop CEO) Carleigh Bodrug Deals & Steals with Dr. Paul Nassif and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 29 Simone Ashley (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Ana Huang (King of Gluttony) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 30 B.J. Novak (The Devil Wears Prada 2) America’s favorite grandma, Barbara “Babs” Costello Michael Strahan reports live from Spain Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 1 Angela Bassett (9-1-1) Brad Goreski (The Devil Wears Prada 2 looks for less) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Montana Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, May 2 ABC Secret Savings May special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.