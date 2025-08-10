"GMA" Guest List: Denzel Washington, Regina King, and More to Appear Week of August 11th

The show also welcomes Questlove, A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, a performance by Laufey and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 11-16. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of August 11-16:

Monday, August 11 A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright ( Highest 2 Lowest ) Derek Hough and Julianne Hough ( Dancing with the Stars ; Ovation) Alyson Stoner ( Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything ) Karin Slaughter ( We Are All Guilty Here ) Jessica Cruel ( SELF Sneaker Awards; Editor-in-Chief of Allure and SELF Magazine )

Tuesday, August 12 Denzel Washington ( Highest 2 Lowest ) Questlove ( SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) ) Monica Seles (U.S. Open; career and health after tennis) Becoming the CEO of Your Health with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 13 Regina King ( Caught Stealing ) Rebecca Jarvis visits Green Garden Bakery in Minneapolis Becoming the CEO of Your Health with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals with ABC Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 14 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful What Fills Your Cup series visits The Congregation in Detroit Becoming the CEO of Your Health with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 15 GMA Summer Concert series performance by Laufey U.S. Open cookout with chef Josh Capon The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, August 16 Jinkx Monsoon ( Oh, Mary! ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.