"GMA" Guest List: Denzel Washington, Regina King, and More to Appear Week of August 11th

The show also welcomes Questlove, A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, a performance by Laufey and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 11-16. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 11-16:

  • Monday, August 11
    • A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright (Highest 2 Lowest)
    • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars; Ovation)
    • Alyson Stoner (Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything)
    • Karin Slaughter (We Are All Guilty Here)
    • Jessica Cruel (SELF Sneaker Awards; Editor-in-Chief of Allure and SELF Magazine)
  • Tuesday, August 12
    • Denzel Washington (Highest 2 Lowest)
    • Questlove (SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius))
    • Monica Seles (U.S. Open; career and health after tennis)
    • Becoming the CEO of Your Health with Dr. Tara Narula
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, August 13
    • Regina King (Caught Stealing)
    • Rebecca Jarvis visits Green Garden Bakery in Minneapolis
    • Becoming the CEO of Your Health with Dr. Tara Narula
    • Deals & Steals with ABC Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 14
  • Friday, August 15
    • GMA Summer Concert series performance by Laufey
    • U.S. Open cookout with chef Josh Capon
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, August 16
    • Jinkx Monsoon (Oh, Mary!)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.