"GMA" Guest List: Denzel Washington, Regina King, and More to Appear Week of August 11th
The show also welcomes Questlove, A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, a performance by Laufey and more.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 11-16. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 11-16:
- Monday, August 11
- A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright (Highest 2 Lowest)
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars; Ovation)
- Alyson Stoner (Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything)
- Karin Slaughter (We Are All Guilty Here)
- Jessica Cruel (SELF Sneaker Awards; Editor-in-Chief of Allure and SELF Magazine)
- Tuesday, August 12
- Denzel Washington (Highest 2 Lowest)
- Questlove (SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius))
- Monica Seles (U.S. Open; career and health after tennis)
- Becoming the CEO of Your Health with Dr. Tara Narula
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, August 13
- Regina King (Caught Stealing)
- Rebecca Jarvis visits Green Garden Bakery in Minneapolis
- Becoming the CEO of Your Health with Dr. Tara Narula
- Deals & Steals with ABC Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 14
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Maryland
- What Fills Your Cup series visits The Congregation in Detroit
- Becoming the CEO of Your Health with Dr. Tara Narula
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 15
- GMA Summer Concert series performance by Laufey
- U.S. Open cookout with chef Josh Capon
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, August 16
- Jinkx Monsoon (Oh, Mary!)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.