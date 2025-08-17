"GMA" Guests: Spike Lee, Chris Hemsworth and More to Appear Week of August 18th

Plus Ron Howard, Amanda Knox and Monica Lewinsky, John Cena, Michelle Williams and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 18-23. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of August 18-23:

Monday, August 18 Spike Lee and Ilfenesh Hadera ( Highest 2 Lowest ) Amanda Knox and Monica Lewinsky ( The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ) Michelle Williams ( Dying for Sex ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 19 Grace Van Patten ( The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ) Harley Pasternak ( The Carb Reset ) Black Business series with Michael Strahan highlighting Black Girls Golf Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 20 Chris Hemsworth ( Limitless: Live Better Now ) Ron Howard ( Eden ) Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Urie (Broadway’s Oh, Mary! ) Black Business series with Michael Strahan highlighting NERD STEM Box Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 21 John Cena ( Peacemaker ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Black Business series with Michael Strahan highlighting photodom. NYC TCS New York City Marathon training check-in with Lori Bergamotto and Megan Searfoss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 22 GMA Summer Concert series, featuring a musical performance by Gloria Estefan Summer’s Best Bites with George Motz (Burger expert) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, August 23 Erin Florio ( Condé Nast ; Tips for traveling with children) Maya Feller (Dietitian; Discusses smoothies) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.