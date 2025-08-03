"GMA" Guest List: Salt-N-Pepa, Heidi Klum and More to Appear Week of August 4th

Plus Pamela Aldon, the cast of "Wednesday," Kat Sadler, Good Charlotte, and more join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 4-9. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of August 4-9:

Monday, August 4 Salt-N-Pepa sit down for an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts Jenna Ortega ( Wednesday ) Pamela Adlon ( King of the Hill ) WSVN reporters showcase Miami, Florida, with Victor Oquendo Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 5 Catherine Zeta-Jones ( Wednesday ) Tony Hale ( Sketch ) What Fills Your Cup series stops in Miami, Florida Robin Roberts gets up close and personal with gorillas in their natural habitat Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 6 Heidi Klum ( Project Runway ) Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday ( Wednesday ) Kat Sadler ( Such Brave Girls ) Deals & Steals with Dr. Paul Nassif and Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 7 Luis Guzmán ( Wednesday ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Ultimate Insider’s Guide to Miami, featuring Sam Champion Summer’s Best Bites with Chef Danielle Sepsy (No-bake desserts) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 8 GMA Summer Concert: Performance by Good Charlotte Steve Buscemi ( Wednesday ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, August 9 Georgie Farmer ( Wednesday ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.