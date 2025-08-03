"GMA" Guest List: Salt-N-Pepa, Heidi Klum and More to Appear Week of August 4th

Plus Pamela Aldon, the cast of "Wednesday," Kat Sadler, Good Charlotte, and more join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 4-9. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 4-9:

  • Monday, August 4
    • Salt-N-Pepa sit down for an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts
    • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
    • Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill)
    • WSVN reporters showcase Miami, Florida, with Victor Oquendo
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, August 5
    • Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)
    • Tony Hale (Sketch)
    • What Fills Your Cup series stops in Miami, Florida
    • Robin Roberts gets up close and personal with gorillas in their natural habitat
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, August 6
    • Heidi Klum (Project Runway)
    • Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday (Wednesday)
    • Kat Sadler (Such Brave Girls)
    • Deals & Steals with Dr. Paul Nassif and Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 7
    • Luis Guzmán (Wednesday)
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Massachusetts
    • Ultimate Insider’s Guide to Miami, featuring Sam Champion
    • Summer’s Best Bites with Chef Danielle Sepsy (No-bake desserts)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 8
    • GMA Summer Concert: Performance by Good Charlotte
    • Steve Buscemi (Wednesday)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, August 9
    • Georgie Farmer (Wednesday)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.