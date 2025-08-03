"GMA" Guest List: Salt-N-Pepa, Heidi Klum and More to Appear Week of August 4th
Plus Pamela Aldon, the cast of "Wednesday," Kat Sadler, Good Charlotte, and more join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 4-9. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 4-9:
- Monday, August 4
- Salt-N-Pepa sit down for an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill)
- WSVN reporters showcase Miami, Florida, with Victor Oquendo
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, August 5
- Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)
- Tony Hale (Sketch)
- What Fills Your Cup series stops in Miami, Florida
- Robin Roberts gets up close and personal with gorillas in their natural habitat
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, August 6
- Heidi Klum (Project Runway)
- Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday (Wednesday)
- Kat Sadler (Such Brave Girls)
- Deals & Steals with Dr. Paul Nassif and Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 7
- Luis Guzmán (Wednesday)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Massachusetts
- Ultimate Insider’s Guide to Miami, featuring Sam Champion
- Summer’s Best Bites with Chef Danielle Sepsy (No-bake desserts)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 8
- GMA Summer Concert: Performance by Good Charlotte
- Steve Buscemi (Wednesday)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, August 9
- Georgie Farmer (Wednesday)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.