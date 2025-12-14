"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Stranger Things" and More to Appear Week of December 15th
Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Logan Paul, Stephen Lang, and others also join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 15-20. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 15-20:
- Monday, December 15
- Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
- Gwyneth Paltrow (Marty Supreme)
- Stephen Lang (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
- Deals and Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, December 16
- Timothée Chalamet discusses Marty Supreme with George Stephanopoulos
- Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things)
- Robin Arzón and Jess Sims (Peloton instructors)
- Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, December 17
- Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery (Stranger Things)
- Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
- Thursday, December 18
- Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things)
- Fran Drescher (Marty Supreme)
- The Holiday Edit: Festive Fashion with Erica Wark
- Friday, December 19
- Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett discuss Is This Thing On? with George Stephanopoulos
- David Harbour and the Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things)
- Logan Paul and his mother, Pam Stepnick
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Missouri
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Hostess gifts)
- Saturday, December 13
- Holiday DIY Decorations with Shannon Doherty
- GMA’s Cookie Party with Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief of Bon Appétit)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.