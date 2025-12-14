"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Stranger Things" and More to Appear Week of December 15th

Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Logan Paul, Stephen Lang, and others also join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 15-20. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 15-20:

Monday, December 15 Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things) Gwyneth Paltrow (Marty Supreme) Stephen Lang (Avatar: Fire and Ash) Deals and Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, December 16 Timothée Chalamet discusses Marty Supreme with George Stephanopoulos Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) Robin Arzón and Jess Sims (Peloton instructors) Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, December 17 Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery (Stranger Things) Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Thursday, December 18 Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) Fran Drescher (Marty Supreme) The Holiday Edit: Festive Fashion with Erica Wark

Friday, December 19 Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett discuss Is This Thing On? with George Stephanopoulos David Harbour and the Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things) Logan Paul and his mother, Pam Stepnick 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Missouri The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Hostess gifts)

Saturday, December 13 Holiday DIY Decorations with Shannon Doherty GMA’s Cookie Party with Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief of Bon Appétit)



