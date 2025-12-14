"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Stranger Things" and More to Appear Week of December 15th

Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Logan Paul, Stephen Lang, and others also join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 15-20. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of December 15-20:

  • Monday, December 15 
    • Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
    • Gwyneth Paltrow (Marty Supreme)
    • Stephen Lang (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
    • Deals and Steals: Holiday Gifting with  Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, December 16
    • Timothée Chalamet discusses Marty Supreme with George Stephanopoulos
    • Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things)
    • Robin Arzón and Jess Sims (Peloton instructors)
    • Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, December 17
  • Thursday, December 18
    • Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things)
    • Fran Drescher (Marty Supreme)
    • The Holiday Edit: Festive Fashion with Erica Wark
  • Friday, December 19
    • Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett discuss Is This Thing On? with George Stephanopoulos
    • David Harbour and the Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things)
    • Logan Paul and his mother, Pam Stepnick
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Missouri
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Hostess gifts)
  • Saturday, December 13
    • Holiday DIY Decorations with Shannon Doherty
    • GMA’s Cookie Party with Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief of Bon Appétit) 

