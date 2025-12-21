"GMA" Guest List: Jason Bateman, Russell Wilson, and More to Appear Week of December 22nd
The show also welcomes Dick Van Dyke, Natalie Grant, Hunter Prosper, Jessica Secrest, and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 22-27. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 22-27:
- Monday, December 22
- Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Beauty Reset Essentials; co-founder of S’ABLE Labs)
- Chef Brooke Williamson (Appetizers for the holidays)
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, December 23
- Performance by Natalie Grant
- Jessica Secrest
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Wednesday, December 24
- Performance by Jessica Vosk
- Joanna Saltz (Christmas Cookies; Delish editorial director)
- Aladdin Across Generations
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Thursday, December 25
- Performance by Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three
- Jason Bateman talks Zootopia 2 with Chris Connelly
- Ginger Zee steps into the world of Avatar with James Cameron, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver
- George Stephanopoulos’ interview with Bruce Springsteen and the cast of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
- Friday, December 26
- Chef Anna Francese Gass (Viral Food Trends of 2025)
- Russell Wilson on his gift to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital
- Dick Van Dyke discusses his new book with Chris Connelly
- Saturday, December 27
- Hunter Prosper (Social media influencer)
