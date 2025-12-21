"GMA" Guest List: Jason Bateman, Russell Wilson, and More to Appear Week of December 22nd

The show also welcomes Dick Van Dyke, Natalie Grant, Hunter Prosper, Jessica Secrest, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 22-27. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 22-27:

Monday, December 22 Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Beauty Reset Essentials; co-founder of S’ABLE Labs) Chef Brooke Williamson (Appetizers for the holidays) Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, December 23 Performance by Natalie Grant Jessica Secrest Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, December 24 Performance by Jessica Vosk Joanna Saltz (Christmas Cookies; Delish editorial director) Aladdin Across Generations Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Thursday, December 25 Performance by Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three Jason Bateman talks Zootopia 2 with Chris Connelly Ginger Zee steps into the world of Avatar with James Cameron, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver George Stephanopoulos’ interview with Bruce Springsteen and the cast of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Friday, December 26 Chef Anna Francese Gass (Viral Food Trends of 2025) Russell Wilson on his gift to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital Dick Van Dyke discusses his new book with Chris Connelly

Saturday, December 27 Hunter Prosper (Social media influencer)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.