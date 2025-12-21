"GMA" Guest List: Jason Bateman, Russell Wilson, and More to Appear Week of December 22nd

The show also welcomes Dick Van Dyke, Natalie Grant, Hunter Prosper, Jessica Secrest, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 22-27. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 22-27:

  • Monday, December 22 
    • Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Beauty Reset Essentials; co-founder of S’ABLE Labs) 
    • Chef Brooke Williamson (Appetizers for the holidays) 
    • Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, December 23
    • Performance by Natalie Grant 
    • Jessica Secrest
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Wednesday, December 24
    • Performance by Jessica Vosk 
    • Joanna Saltz (Christmas Cookies; Delish editorial director) 
    • Aladdin Across Generations
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Thursday, December 25
    • Performance by Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three
    • Jason Bateman talks Zootopia 2 with Chris Connelly
    • Ginger Zee steps into the world of Avatar with James Cameron, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver
    • George Stephanopoulos’ interview with Bruce Springsteen and the cast of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
  • Friday, December 26
    • Chef Anna Francese Gass (Viral Food Trends of 2025) 
    • Russell Wilson on his gift to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital
    • Dick Van Dyke discusses his new book with Chris Connelly
  • Saturday, December 27
    • Hunter Prosper (Social media influencer) 

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.