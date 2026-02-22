"GMA" Guest List: Sterling K. Brown, Jon Hamm, and More to Appear Week of February 23rd

Plus, LeAnn Rimes, Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs, Teyana Taylor, and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for February 23-28. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 23-28:

Monday, February 23 Sterling K. Brown discusses Paradise with George Stephanopoulos Road to the Oscars®: Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) talks Oscar® nomination with George Pennacchio Caroline Chambers Dr. Manal Ibrahim and Dr. Mitra Derakhshan (Cutting-edge technology helping kids smile with confidence) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, February 24 Road to the Oscars: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) talks first Oscar nomination Kate McKinnon and Daveed Diggs (In the Blink of an Eye) LeAnn Rimes (9-1-1: Nashville) Bill Gurley discusses his book Runnin’ Down a Dream: How to Thrive in a Career You Actually Love with Rebecca Jarvis Deals & Steals with Jen Reed and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, February 25 Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan (Hoppers) Nate Bargatze (The Greatest Average American) Michael Lynton and Joshua L. Steiner (From Mistakes to Meaning: Owning Your Past So It Doesn’t Own You) American Heart Association Health Report with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 26 Jon Hamm (Hoppers) Performance from the cast of Masquerade New Ways to Save with Becky Worley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, February 27 Road to the Oscars: Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler (Sinners) talk Oscar nomination with Chris Connelly 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Oregon ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto The Right Fit series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, February 28 Troy Millings and Ian Dunlap (Importance of Building Generational Wealth and How to Do It; Earn Your Leisure) Deals & Steals: Self Care Saturday ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.