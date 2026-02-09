"GMA" Guest List: Kenneth Walker III, Ruth E. Carter, and More to Appear Week of February 9th

GMA brings us post-Super Bowl LX coverage and catches up with MVP, Walker at Disneyland!

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for February 9-14. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 9-14:

  • Monday, February 9 
    • Michael Strahan, Will Reeve, and Whit Johnson live from Santa Clara, California, following Super Bowl LX
    • Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
    • Road to the Oscars®: costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Sinners
    • Diana Flores and Ashlea Klam (flag football players) 
    • MrBeast
    • Donny Deutsch
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, February 10
    • Super Bowl LX MVP at Disneyland with Whit Johnson
    • Cast of Dancing with the Stars
    • Chef Mia Castro (Cocina Puerto Rico)
    • Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
    • Deals & Steals
  • Wednesday, February 11
    • Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette)
    • Countdown to Valentine’s Day with Rachel Bukowski (Whole Foods executive)
    • Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
    • Deals & Steals
  • Thursday, February 12
    • Cast of Broadway’s The Lion King
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in California
    • Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
    • Black History Month: Black Women’s Role in the Labor Market: Past and Present with Janai Norman
    • Deals & Steals
  • Friday, February 13
    • Performance by Jill Scott
    • Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars)
    • Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
    • Black History Month: Clemmons Family Farm with Michael Strahan
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, February 14
    • Rev. James Martin (Work in Progress)
    • Valentine’s Day surprise
    • Deals & Steals
    • ABC Secret Savings

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.