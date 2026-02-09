"GMA" Guest List: Kenneth Walker III, Ruth E. Carter, and More to Appear Week of February 9th

GMA brings us post-Super Bowl LX coverage and catches up with MVP, Walker at Disneyland!

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for February 9-14. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 9-14:

Monday, February 9 Michael Strahan, Will Reeve, and Whit Johnson live from Santa Clara, California, following Super Bowl LX Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games Road to the Oscars®: costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Sinners) Diana Flores and Ashlea Klam (flag football players) MrBeast Donny Deutsch ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, February 10 Super Bowl LX MVP at Disneyland with Whit Johnson Cast of Dancing with the Stars Chef Mia Castro (Cocina Puerto Rico) Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games Deals & Steals

Wednesday, February 11 Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) Countdown to Valentine’s Day with Rachel Bukowski (Whole Foods executive) Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games Deals & Steals

Thursday, February 12 Cast of Broadway’s The Lion King 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in California Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games Black History Month: Black Women’s Role in the Labor Market: Past and Present with Janai Norman Deals & Steals

Friday, February 13 Performance by Jill Scott Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars) Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games Black History Month: Clemmons Family Farm with Michael Strahan The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, February 14 Rev. James Martin (Work in Progress) Valentine’s Day surprise Deals & Steals ABC Secret Savings



