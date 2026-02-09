"GMA" Guest List: Kenneth Walker III, Ruth E. Carter, and More to Appear Week of February 9th
GMA brings us post-Super Bowl LX coverage and catches up with MVP, Walker at Disneyland!
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for February 9-14. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 9-14:
- Monday, February 9
- Michael Strahan, Will Reeve, and Whit Johnson live from Santa Clara, California, following Super Bowl LX
- Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
- Road to the Oscars®: costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)
- Diana Flores and Ashlea Klam (flag football players)
- MrBeast
- Donny Deutsch
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, February 10
- Super Bowl LX MVP at Disneyland with Whit Johnson
- Cast of Dancing with the Stars
- Chef Mia Castro (Cocina Puerto Rico)
- Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
- Deals & Steals
- Wednesday, February 11
- Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette)
- Countdown to Valentine’s Day with Rachel Bukowski (Whole Foods executive)
- Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
- Deals & Steals
- Thursday, February 12
- Cast of Broadway’s The Lion King
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in California
- Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
- Black History Month: Black Women’s Role in the Labor Market: Past and Present with Janai Norman
- Deals & Steals
- Friday, February 13
- Performance by Jill Scott
- Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars)
- Lara Spencer and James Longman at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
- Black History Month: Clemmons Family Farm with Michael Strahan
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, February 14
- Rev. James Martin (Work in Progress)
- Valentine’s Day surprise
- Deals & Steals
- ABC Secret Savings
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.