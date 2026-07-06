"GMA" Guest List: Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, Catherine Laga’aia to Appear Week of July 6th

Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, and others join the show, and Keith Urban performs as part of the Summer Concert Series.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 6-11:

  • Monday, July 6
    • Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, and Kara Young (The Whoopi Monologues)
    • Catherine Laga’aia (Moana)
    • Jessica Knoll (Helpless)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, July 7
    • Dwayne Johnson discusses Moana with Deborah Roberts
    • Anna Francese Gass (Instant Italian with Anna Gass)
    • GMA July Book Club pick author
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, July 8
  • Thursday, July 9
    • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana)
    • Chef Hannah Dasher
    • Robinne Lee (Crash Into Me)
    • Deals & Steals with Mindy Kaling and Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 10
    • GMA Summer Concert series, featuring a musical performance by Keith Urban
    • Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Catherine Laga’aia discuss Moana with Deborah Roberts
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Cleveland Browns
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, July 11
    • ABC Secret Savings July special

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.