"GMA" Guest List: Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, Catherine Laga’aia to Appear Week of July 6th
Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, and others join the show, and Keith Urban performs as part of the Summer Concert Series.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 6-11:
- Monday, July 6
- Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, and Kara Young (The Whoopi Monologues)
- Catherine Laga’aia (Moana)
- Jessica Knoll (Helpless)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, July 7
- Dwayne Johnson discusses Moana with Deborah Roberts
- Anna Francese Gass (Instant Italian with Anna Gass)
- GMA July Book Club pick author
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 8
- Robert Irwin (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro)
- Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland)
- Jayson Tatum (Baby Dunks-a-Lot: The Day the Basketballs Stopped Bouncing)
- Justin Halpern (Get Lost)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 9
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana)
- Chef Hannah Dasher
- Robinne Lee (Crash Into Me)
- Deals & Steals with Mindy Kaling and Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 10
- GMA Summer Concert series, featuring a musical performance by Keith Urban
- Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Catherine Laga’aia discuss Moana with Deborah Roberts
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Cleveland Browns
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, July 11
- ABC Secret Savings July special
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.