"GMA" Guest List: Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, Catherine Laga’aia to Appear Week of July 6th

Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, and others join the show, and Keith Urban performs as part of the Summer Concert Series.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 6-11:

Monday, July 6 Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, and Kara Young (The Whoopi Monologues) Catherine Laga’aia (Moana) Jessica Knoll (Helpless) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, July 7 Dwayne Johnson discusses Moana with Deborah Roberts Anna Francese Gass (Instant Italian with Anna Gass) GMA July Book Club pick author Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 8 Robert Irwin (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro) Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) Jayson Tatum (Baby Dunks-a-Lot: The Day the Basketballs Stopped Bouncing) Justin Halpern (Get Lost) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 9 Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana) Chef Hannah Dasher Robinne Lee (Crash Into Me) Deals & Steals with Mindy Kaling and Tory Johnson

Friday, July 10 GMA Summer Concert series, featuring a musical performance by Keith Urban Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Catherine Laga’aia discuss Moana with Deborah Roberts GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Cleveland Browns The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, July 11 ABC Secret Savings July special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



