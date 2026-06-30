"Good Morning America" Reveals Initial Line-Up for 2026 Summer Concert Series

Viewers of the ABC stalwart will be present for performances from artists such as Coco Jones, Keith Urban, YEONJUN, and more.
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ABC News’ Good Morning America has announced the initial line-up for its annual Summer Concert Series, featuring award-winning, world-renowned artists.

What’s Happening:

  • The 2026 GMA Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line, is set to kick off on Friday, July 10 this year, with a performance from global country music superstar Keith Urban.
  • Throughout the summer, the GMA downtown studio will welcome an exciting lineup of artists, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
  • Featured performers announced so far include breakout R&B sensation Coco Jones, chart-topping country music duo Dan + Shay, TOMORROW X TOGETHER breakout star YEONJUN and the legendary Southern California band Sublime.
  • All performances will air during the Good Morning America broadcast (7:00 to 9:00 a.m. EDT).

2026 Summer Concert Series Lineup:

  • July 10 — Keith Urban
  • July 24 — Coco Jones
  • July 31 — Dan + Shay
  • August 7 — YEONJUN
  • August 14 — Sublime

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