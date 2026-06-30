"Good Morning America" Reveals Initial Line-Up for 2026 Summer Concert Series
Viewers of the ABC stalwart will be present for performances from artists such as Coco Jones, Keith Urban, YEONJUN, and more.
ABC News’ Good Morning America has announced the initial line-up for its annual Summer Concert Series, featuring award-winning, world-renowned artists.
What’s Happening:
- The 2026 GMA Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line, is set to kick off on Friday, July 10 this year, with a performance from global country music superstar Keith Urban.
- Throughout the summer, the GMA downtown studio will welcome an exciting lineup of artists, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
- Featured performers announced so far include breakout R&B sensation Coco Jones, chart-topping country music duo Dan + Shay, TOMORROW X TOGETHER breakout star YEONJUN and the legendary Southern California band Sublime.
- All performances will air during the Good Morning America broadcast (7:00 to 9:00 a.m. EDT).
2026 Summer Concert Series Lineup:
- July 10 — Keith Urban
- July 24 — Coco Jones
- July 31 — Dan + Shay
- August 7 — YEONJUN
- August 14 — Sublime
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- Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, talks about his time on the series on the latest episode of The Best of Both Our Worlds podcast.
- After pleading for a soap opera role earlier this year, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver will soon make his daytime debut on ABC's General Hospital.
- An Aquamarine television adaptation has officially landed a pilot order at Disney+ and Disney Channel.
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