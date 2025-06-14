"GMA" Guest List: Eric Dane, Keke Palmer and More to Appear Week of June 16th

Plus "GMA" hits the road for What Fills Your Cup series with stops in 5 cities across the United States

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of June 16th-21st:

Monday, June 16 Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Eric Dane “Slice and the City" pizza making competition featuring Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Chris Redd and Caroline Rhea What Fills Your Cup series kicks off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tuesday, June 17 Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne ( Ironheart ) Part two of Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Eric Dane Elyce Arons (co-founder of Kate Spade; We Might Just Make It After All ) What Fills Your Cup series stops in Lexington, Kentucky Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 18 Yonas Kibreab ( Elio ) Jackie Jesko ( Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything ) What Fills Your Cup series continues in Chicago, Illinois Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 19 Garrison Hayes (Celebrating Juneteenth) Matthew Henderson and Terrence Rice ( A King Like Me ) What Fills Your Cup series stops in Lakeland, Florida Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 20 Keke Palmer ( The Pickup ; her new album) Former Disney Imagineer Bob Weis Dream Chasing ) What Fills Your Cup series concludes in Dallas, Texas Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, June 21 Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.