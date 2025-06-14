"GMA" Guest List: Eric Dane, Keke Palmer and More to Appear Week of June 16th

Plus "GMA" hits the road for What Fills Your Cup series with stops in 5 cities across the United States

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 16th-21st:

  • Monday, June 16
    • Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Eric Dane
    • “Slice and the City" pizza making competition featuring Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Chris Redd and Caroline Rhea
    • What Fills Your Cup series kicks off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Tuesday, June 17
    • Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart)
    • Part two of Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Eric Dane
    • Elyce Arons (co-founder of Kate Spade; We Might Just Make It After All)
    • What Fills Your Cup series stops in Lexington, Kentucky
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, June 18
  • Thursday, June 19
    • Garrison Hayes (Celebrating Juneteenth)
    • Matthew Henderson and Terrence Rice (A King Like Me)
    • What Fills Your Cup series stops in Lakeland, Florida
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 20
  • Saturday, June 21
    • Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

