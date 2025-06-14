"GMA" Guest List: Eric Dane, Keke Palmer and More to Appear Week of June 16th
Plus "GMA" hits the road for What Fills Your Cup series with stops in 5 cities across the United States
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 16th-21st:
- Monday, June 16
- Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Eric Dane
- “Slice and the City" pizza making competition featuring Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Chris Redd and Caroline Rhea
- What Fills Your Cup series kicks off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tuesday, June 17
- Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart)
- Part two of Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Eric Dane
- Elyce Arons (co-founder of Kate Spade; We Might Just Make It After All)
- What Fills Your Cup series stops in Lexington, Kentucky
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, June 18
- Yonas Kibreab (Elio)
- Jackie Jesko (Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything)
- What Fills Your Cup series continues in Chicago, Illinois
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 19
- Garrison Hayes (Celebrating Juneteenth)
- Matthew Henderson and Terrence Rice (A King Like Me)
- What Fills Your Cup series stops in Lakeland, Florida
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 20
- Keke Palmer (The Pickup; her new album)
- Former Disney Imagineer Bob Weis (Dream Chasing)
- What Fills Your Cup series concludes in Dallas, Texas
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, June 21
- Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.