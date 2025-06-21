"GMA" Guest List: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, John Cena, and More to Appear Week of June 23rd
Plus, Abby Elliott, Idris Elba, Josh Gorban and others also join the show
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 23rd-28th:
- Monday, June 23
- Liza Colon (The Bear)
- Josh Groban previews the Jimmy Awards
- Idris Elba (Heads of State)
- Star Donaldson (Byrdie Beauty Awards featuring everyday essentials for $40 or less)
- Joy Behar (The View; Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything)
- Tuesday, June 24
- Sally Holmes (InStyle Magazine’s Editor-in-Chef; reports on the “sporty prep" trend)
- Priyanka Chopra-Jonas (Heads of State)
- Lori Bergamotto (Latest trends in bridal jewelry)
- Wednesday, June 25
- A visit from the NBA’s first round draft pick
- Deals & Steals with Laura Slatkin (founder of NEST New York) and Henry Slatkin (ScentWorks by Slatkin and Co.)
- John Cena (Heads of State)
- GMA July book club pick
- Abby Elliott (The Bear)
- Thursday, June 26
- Chris Powell (Fitness expert: breakfast challenge)
- Deals & Steals with Jen Reed
- Preview of this year’s CMA Fest on ABC
- Friday, June 27
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games)
- Chris Powell (Attainable wellness tips while living on a budget)
- Nicole McLaughlin (AllRecipes culinary producer; Grocery Awards winners)
- GMA Out Loud! series with Steve Osunsami (Report on protecting Pride)
- Saturday, June 28
- Preview of ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.