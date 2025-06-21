"GMA" Guest List: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, John Cena, and More to Appear Week of June 23rd

Plus, Abby Elliott, Idris Elba, Josh Gorban and others also join the show

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of June 23rd-28th:

Monday, June 23 Liza Colon ( The Bear ) Josh Groban previews the Jimmy Awards Idris Elba ( Heads of State ) Star Donaldson (Byrdie Beauty Awards featuring everyday essentials for $40 or less) Joy Behar ( The View ; Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything )

Tuesday, June 24 Sally Holmes (InStyle Magazine’s Editor-in-Chef; reports on the “sporty prep" trend) Priyanka Chopra-Jonas ( Heads of State ) Lori Bergamotto (Latest trends in bridal jewelry)

Wednesday, June 25 A visit from the NBA’s first round draft pick Deals & Steals with Laura Slatkin (founder of NEST New York) and Henry Slatkin (ScentWorks by Slatkin and Co.) John Cena ( Heads of State ) GMA July book club pick Abby Elliott ( The Bear )

Thursday, June 26 Chris Powell (Fitness expert: breakfast challenge) Deals & Steals with Jen Reed Preview of this year’s CMA Fest on ABC

Friday, June 27 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games) Chris Powell (Attainable wellness tips while living on a budget) Nicole McLaughlin (AllRecipes culinary producer; Grocery Awards winners) GMA Out Loud! series with Steve Osunsami (Report on protecting Pride)

Saturday, June 28 Preview of ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.