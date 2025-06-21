"GMA" Guest List: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, John Cena, and More to Appear Week of June 23rd

Plus, Abby Elliott, Idris Elba, Josh Gorban and others also join the show

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 23rd-28th:

  • Monday, June 23
    • Liza Colon (The Bear)
    • Josh Groban previews the Jimmy Awards
    • Idris Elba (Heads of State)
    • Star Donaldson (Byrdie Beauty Awards featuring everyday essentials for $40 or less)
    • Joy Behar (The ViewBarbara Walters: Tell Me Everything)
  • Tuesday, June 24
    • Sally Holmes (InStyle Magazine’s Editor-in-Chef; reports on the “sporty prep" trend)
    • Priyanka Chopra-Jonas (Heads of State)
    • Lori Bergamotto (Latest trends in bridal jewelry)
  • Wednesday, June 25
    • A visit from the NBA’s first round draft pick
    • Deals & Steals with Laura Slatkin (founder of NEST New York) and Henry Slatkin (ScentWorks by Slatkin and Co.)
    • John Cena (Heads of State)
    • GMA July book club pick
    • Abby Elliott (The Bear)
  • Thursday, June 26
    • Chris Powell (Fitness expert: breakfast challenge)
    • Deals & Steals with Jen Reed
    • Preview of this year’s CMA Fest on ABC
  • Friday, June 27
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games)
    • Chris Powell (Attainable wellness tips while living on a budget)
    • Nicole McLaughlin (AllRecipes culinary producer; Grocery Awards winners)
    • GMA Out Loud! series with Steve Osunsami (Report on protecting Pride)
  • Saturday, June 28
    • Preview of ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.