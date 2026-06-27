"GMA" Guest List: Emily Giffin, The Renovation Husbands, and More to Appear Week of June 29th
The show also celebrates America 250, and wraps up the 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series with visits to Alaska and Hawaii.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 29-July 4. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 29-July 4:
- Monday, June 29
- Law Roach (Project Runway)
- Emily Giffin (Love You More)
- Chris Johnson sits down with Michael Strahan
- America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, June 30
- America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck
- GMA Out Loud: The Renovation Husbands, Stephen and David St. Russell
- Day one of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 1
- Martyn Lawrence Bullard (Interior designer) sits down with GMA’s Lara Spencer
- America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
- Day two of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 2
- Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief)
- Day three of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 3
- Day four of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Hawaii
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day
- Disney Celebrates America special edition of Good Morning America
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.