"GMA" Guest List: Emily Giffin, The Renovation Husbands, and More to Appear Week of June 29th

The show also celebrates America 250, and wraps up the 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series with visits to Alaska and Hawaii.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 29-July 4. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 29-July 4:

  • Monday, June 29
    • Law Roach (Project Runway)
    • Emily Giffin (Love You More)
    • Chris Johnson sits down with Michael Strahan
    • America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, June 30
    • America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck
    • GMA Out Loud: The Renovation Husbands, Stephen and David St. Russell
    • Day one of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, July 1
    • Martyn Lawrence Bullard (Interior designer) sits down with GMA’s Lara Spencer
    • America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
    • Day two of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson 
  • Thursday, July 2
    • Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief)
    • Day three of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 3
    • Day four of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Hawaii
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.