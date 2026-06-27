"GMA" Guest List: Emily Giffin, The Renovation Husbands, and More to Appear Week of June 29th

The show also celebrates America 250, and wraps up the 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series with visits to Alaska and Hawaii.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 29-July 4. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 29-July 4:

Monday, June 29 Law Roach (Project Runway) Emily Giffin (Love You More) Chris Johnson sits down with Michael Strahan America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 30 America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck GMA Out Loud: The Renovation Husbands, Stephen and David St. Russell Day one of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 1 Martyn Lawrence Bullard (Interior designer) sits down with GMA’s Lara Spencer America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas Day two of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 2 Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief) Day three of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 3 Day four of 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series in Alaska 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Hawaii Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day Disney Celebrates America special edition of Good Morning America



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



