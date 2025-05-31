"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" and More to Appear Week of June 2nd
Keanu Reeves, King Princess, Saquon Barkley, Candace Parker and other also join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 2nd-7th:
- Monday, June 2
- Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Candace Parker (The Can-Do Mindset)
- Shop GMA: Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
- GMA Out Loud: 10th Anniversary of Marriage Equality
- Tuesday, June 3
- Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atmosphere)
- GMA Out Loud: Deals & Steals with Jason Wu and Tory Johnson
- Sally Holmes (InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief, beauty products for your nighttime routine)
- Wednesday, June 4
- Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore (Echo Valley)
- Zoe Saldaña (Elio)
- Keanu Reeves discusses From the World of John Wick: Ballerina with Chris Connelly
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 5
- Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…)
- Rachel Beller (Nutrition expert; how to spice up summer cooking)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 6
- Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles running back)
- Sarita Choudhury (And Just Like That…)
- Casey Elsass (What Can I Bring?: Recipes to Help You Live Your Guest Life)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, June 7
- King Princess (Nine Perfect Strangers)
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.