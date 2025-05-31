"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" and More to Appear Week of June 2nd

Keanu Reeves, King Princess, Saquon Barkley, Candace Parker and other also join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of June 2nd-7th:

Monday, June 2 Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Max Minghella ( The Handmaid’s Tale ) Candace Parker ( The Can-Do Mindset ) Shop GMA: Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director) GMA Out Loud: 10th Anniversary of Marriage Equality

Tuesday, June 3 Taylor Jenkins Reid ( Atmosphere ) GMA Out Loud: Deals & Steals with Jason Wu and Tory Johnson Sally Holmes (InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief, beauty products for your nighttime routine)

Wednesday, June 4 Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore ( Echo Valley ) Zoe Saldaña ( Elio ) Keanu Reeves discusses From the World of John Wick: Ballerina with Chris Connelly Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 5 Nicole Ari Parker ( And Just Like That… ) Rachel Beller (Nutrition expert; how to spice up summer cooking) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 6 Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles running back) Sarita Choudhury ( And Just Like That… ) Casey Elsass ( What Can I Bring?: Recipes to Help You Live Your Guest Life ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, June 7 King Princess ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.