"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" and More to Appear Week of June 2nd

Keanu Reeves, King Princess, Saquon Barkley, Candace Parker and other also join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 2nd-7th:

  • Monday, June 2
    • Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    • Candace Parker (The Can-Do Mindset)
    • Shop GMA: Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
    • GMA Out Loud: 10th Anniversary of Marriage Equality
  • Tuesday, June 3
    • Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atmosphere)
    • GMA Out Loud: Deals & Steals with Jason Wu and Tory Johnson
    • Sally Holmes (InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief, beauty products for your nighttime routine)
  • Wednesday, June 4
    • Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore (Echo Valley)
    • Zoe Saldaña (Elio)
    • Keanu Reeves discusses From the World of John Wick: Ballerina with Chris Connelly
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, June 5
    • Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…)
    • Rachel Beller (Nutrition expert; how to spice up summer cooking)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 6
    • Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles running back)
    • Sarita Choudhury (And Just Like That…)
    • Casey Elsass (What Can I Bring?: Recipes to Help You Live Your Guest Life)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, June 7

