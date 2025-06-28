"GMA" Guest List: Shonda Rhimes, Cast of "Nine Perfect Strangers" and More to Appear Week of June 30th

Plus Jesse Palmer and Evan Handler join the show, and this week's Deals & Steals feature products made in America.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 30th-July %th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 30th-July 5th:

  • Monday, June 30
    • Evan Handler (And Just Like That…)
    • Emma Villaneda (Cheap and clever packing hacks for summer family getaways)
    • Shop GMA series: Ciara Lucas (Outdoor workout gear);
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on safe and effective skincare for teens)
  • Tuesday, July 1
    • Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski and Mark Strong (Nine Perfect Strangers)
    • Celebrating 20 years of Shondaland with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Ways to alleviate sunburn)
    • Deals & Steals with products made in America with Tory Johnson
    • Becky Worley (Best protein bars)
  • Wednesday, July 2
    • Jesse Palmer (Bachelor in Paradise)
    • Chef Rocco DiSpirito (Meals for Fourth of July)
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case)
    • Deals & Steals featuring products made in America with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 3
    • Masai Ujiri (Giants of Africa foundation; Toronto Raptors president)
    • Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director; 2025 Best Snack Awards)
    • Deals & Steals featuring products made in America with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 4
    • GMA’s Fourth of July cookout with Chef Phil Johnson
    • Dr. Michael Heithaus (Shark expert; National Geographic’s “Sharkfest")
    • Fourth of July sales with Becky Worley
    • Shop GMA series featuring Fourth of July deals with Will Ganss
  • Saturday, July 5
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • Maria Provenzano (Ways to use leftover burgers, buns and hot dogs)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.