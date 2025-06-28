"GMA" Guest List: Shonda Rhimes, Cast of "Nine Perfect Strangers" and More to Appear Week of June 30th

Plus Jesse Palmer and Evan Handler join the show, and this week's Deals & Steals feature products made in America.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 30th-July %th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of June 30th-July 5th:

Monday, June 30 Evan Handler ( And Just Like That… ) Emma Villaneda (Cheap and clever packing hacks for summer family getaways) Shop GMA series: Ciara Lucas (Outdoor workout gear); Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on safe and effective skincare for teens)

Tuesday, July 1 Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski and Mark Strong ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) Celebrating 20 years of Shondaland with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers Dr. Whitney Bowe (Ways to alleviate sunburn) Deals & Steals with products made in America with Tory Johnson Becky Worley (Best protein bars)

Wednesday, July 2 Jesse Palmer ( Bachelor in Paradise ) Chef Rocco DiSpirito (Meals for Fourth of July) Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Book Case ) Deals & Steals featuring products made in America with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 3 Masai Ujiri (Giants of Africa foundation; Toronto Raptors president) Stefani Sassos ( Good Housekeeping ’s nutrition and fitness director; 2025 Best Snack Awards) Deals & Steals featuring products made in America with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 4 GMA ’s Fourth of July cookout with Chef Phil Johnson Dr. Michael Heithaus (Shark expert; National Geographic’s “Sharkfest" Fourth of July sales with Becky Worley Shop GMA series featuring Fourth of July deals with Will Ganss

Saturday, July 5 ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss Maria Provenzano (Ways to use leftover burgers, buns and hot dogs)



