"GMA" Guest List: Vincent D'Onofrio, Andrew McCarthy, and More to Appear Week of March 23rd

Plus, Charlie Cox, Vince Vaughn, "American Idol" judges, Sen. Cory Booker, the cast of "Paradise," and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for March 23-28. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 23-28:

Monday, March 23 Gabby Windey (Love Overboard) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) (Stand) Next Up: Audi Crooks – The Rising Basketball Star You Need to Know Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, March 24 Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood (American Idol) Andrew McCarthy (Who Needs Friends: An Unscientific Examination of Male Friendship Across America) 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with Kelley L. Carter Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, March 25 Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio discuss Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again with Gio Benitez Vince Vaughn talks Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice with Trevor Ault Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 26 Thomas Doherty and Julianne Nicholson (Paradise) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 27 Performance from the cast of Wicked Radha Lin Chaddah (And The Ancestors Sings) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Nevada Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, March 28 Lindsay Arnold (Dancer and choreographer) ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.