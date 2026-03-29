"GMA" Guest List: Arsenio Hall, Zendaya, and More to Appear Week of March 30th
Plus, Brandy, Oliva Munn, Alex Aster, John Leguizamo, Laila Edwards, and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for March 30-April 4. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 30-April 4:
- Monday, March 30
- Olivia Munn (Your Friends & Neighbors)
- Alex Aster (Starside)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, March 31
- Laila Edwards (Ice hockey player)
- Arsenio Hall (Arsenio: A Memoir)
- Chef Reilly Meehan (A Little Bit Extra: 100 Recipes That Serve Up Something Special)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 1
- Zendaya (The Drama)
- Brandy (Phases: A Memoir)
- John Leguizamo (Dear Killer Nannies)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 2
- Chef Sheldon Simeon (Ohana Style: Food from Hawai’i, for Your Family)
- Sarah McAllister (CEO and founder of GoCleanCo; shares spring cleaning hacks)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 3
- Lori’s Lab: Easter Baskets with Lori Bergamotto
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Nebraska
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, April 4
- ABC Secret Savings April special
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.