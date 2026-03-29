"GMA" Guest List: Arsenio Hall, Zendaya, and More to Appear Week of March 30th

Plus, Brandy, Oliva Munn, Alex Aster, John Leguizamo, Laila Edwards, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for March 30-April 4. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 30-April 4:

Monday, March 30 Olivia Munn (Your Friends & Neighbors) Alex Aster (Starside) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, March 31 Laila Edwards (Ice hockey player) Arsenio Hall (Arsenio: A Memoir) Chef Reilly Meehan (A Little Bit Extra: 100 Recipes That Serve Up Something Special) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 1 Zendaya (The Drama) Brandy (Phases: A Memoir) John Leguizamo (Dear Killer Nannies) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 2 Chef Sheldon Simeon (Ohana Style: Food from Hawai’i, for Your Family) Sarah McAllister (CEO and founder of GoCleanCo; shares spring cleaning hacks) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 3 Lori’s Lab: Easter Baskets with Lori Bergamotto 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Nebraska Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, April 4 ABC Secret Savings April special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.