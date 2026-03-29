"GMA" Guest List: Arsenio Hall, Zendaya, and More to Appear Week of March 30th

Plus, Brandy, Oliva Munn, Alex Aster, John Leguizamo, Laila Edwards, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for March 30-April 4. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests Week of March 30-April 4

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 30-April 4:

  • Monday, March 30 
    • Olivia Munn (Your Friends & Neighbors)
    • Alex Aster (Starside)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, March 31
    • Laila Edwards (Ice hockey player)
    • Arsenio Hall (Arsenio: A Memoir)
    • Chef Reilly Meehan (A Little Bit Extra: 100 Recipes That Serve Up Something Special)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, April 1
    • Zendaya (The Drama)
    • Brandy (Phases: A Memoir)
    • John Leguizamo (Dear Killer Nannies)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 2
    • Chef Sheldon Simeon (Ohana Style: Food from Hawai’i, for Your Family)
    • Sarah McAllister (CEO and founder of GoCleanCo; shares spring cleaning hacks)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 3
  • Saturday, April 4
    • ABC Secret Savings April special

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.