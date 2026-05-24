"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Not Suitable for Work" and More to Appear Week of May 25th

The show also welcomes the cast of "Deli Boys," Wanda Sykes, Paul Anthony Kelly, Martha Raddatz, Chef Sam Hazen, and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 25-30. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 25-30:

Monday, May 25 Memorial Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, May 26 Paul Anthony Kelly (American Horror Story) Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) (Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America) Martha Raddatz (The Hero Next Door: Stories of Patriotism and Purpose) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, May 27 Avantika, Ella Hunt, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Mindy Kaling (Not Suitable for Work) Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: Legacy) Chef Sam Hazen cooks “The Strahan Steak” with Michael Strahan Race To Erase MS: Where We Are Now and What Women Should Know with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 28 Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan and Fred Armisen (Deli Boys) GMA June Book Club pick author 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Utah Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 29 Performance from the cast of The Rocky Horror Show Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case podcast) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer bags)

Saturday, May 30 Parenting expert Ericka Sóuter ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.