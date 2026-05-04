"GMA" Guest List: Ryan Reynolds, Lisa Kudrow, and More to Appear Week of May 4th

Plus, Mary J. Blige, Deion Sanders, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer, Damon Wayans, Jamie Lynn, Sigler, Ryan Secrest, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 4-9. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 4-9:

Monday, May 4 Jamie Lynn Sigler (And So It Is…: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney talk Welcome to Wrexham with Kelley Carter Damon Wayans discusses diabetic macular edema with Lori Bergamotto Shape Up — Six Week Challenge: Kick Off with Robin Roberts, Dr. Tara Narula, Robin Arzón, and Maya Feller Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, May 5 Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer (AC Barbeque: The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling) Carley Fortune (Our Perfect Storm) Inside the Met Gala with Deborah Roberts Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, May 6 Mary J. Blige discusses her Las Vegas Residency with Robin Roberts Meg Stalter and Paul Downs (Hacks) Clara Wu Tsai (Owner of the New York Liberty) and Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty power forward) Deion Sanders GMA May Book Club pick author Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 7 Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) Performance from the cast of Broadway’s The Lost Boys Patrick Wilson (The Lost Boys) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Washington Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 8 GMA Breakfast in Bed Mother’s Day celebration A look back at American Idol with Ryan Seacrest The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Luggage)

Saturday, May 9 Danielle Christakos (Founder and creative director of The Flower Garage) GMA May Book Club pick author ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.