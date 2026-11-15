"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Hexed," and More to Appear Week of November 16th

The show also welcomes Rob Lowe, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, Billie Jean King, Walton Goggins, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 16-21. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 16-21:

Monday, November 16 69th Annual Grammy® Award nominations revealed GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Baltimore Ravens Deals & Steals with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 17 Rob Lowe (Rob Lowe: The Outsider) Chef Richard Blais (Sauce Life) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Philadelphia Eagles Deals & Steals with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 18 Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Foster discuss Hexed with Chris Connelly Darius Rucker (Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie) Lainey Wilson chats CMA Awards with Lara Spencer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 19 Billie Jean King discusses Give Me the Ball! with Robin Roberts Bob Woodward discusses Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir with George Stephanopoulos Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 20 Walton Goggins (Hexed) Performance from the cast of Chicago: The Musical GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Cincinnati Bengals Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, November 21 Chef Jason Goldstein Deals & Steals Holiday Kick-Off Special with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



