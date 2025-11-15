"GMA" Guest List: Daniel Radcliffe, Brendan Fraser, and More to Appear Week of November 17th
The show also welcomes Jaseon Bateman, Shakira, Sebastian Maiscalco, Josh Hutcherson and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 17-22. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 17-22:
- Monday, November 17
- Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s 2)
- Chef Anna Francese Gass (Sheet pan recipes for Thanksgiving)
- Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 18
- Daniel Radcliffe (Every Brilliant Thing)
- Brendan Fraser (Rental Family)
- Chef Samin Nosrat (Good Things)
- Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman and Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, November 19
- Shakira talks Zootopia 2 with Janai Norman
- Lara Spencer goes behind the scenes at the The 59th Annual CMA Awards with Lainey Wilson
- Dimitris Giannetos (Tips for coloring your hair at home)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, November 20
- Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right);
- Miles Chamley-Watson (professional fencer)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 22
- Jason Bateman talks Zootopia 2 with Chris Connelly
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Illinois
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Holiday cards with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, November 22
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.