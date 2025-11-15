"GMA" Guest List: Daniel Radcliffe, Brendan Fraser, and More to Appear Week of November 17th

The show also welcomes Jaseon Bateman, Shakira, Sebastian Maiscalco, Josh Hutcherson and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 17-22. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.



GMA Guests for the Week of November 17-22:

Monday, November 17 Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s 2) Chef Anna Francese Gass (Sheet pan recipes for Thanksgiving) Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 18 Daniel Radcliffe (Every Brilliant Thing) Brendan Fraser (Rental Family) Chef Samin Nosrat (Good Things) Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 19 Shakira talks Zootopia 2 with Janai Norman Lara Spencer goes behind the scenes at the The 59th Annual CMA Awards with Lainey Wilson Dimitris Giannetos (Tips for coloring your hair at home) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 20 Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right); Miles Chamley-Watson (professional fencer) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 22 Jason Bateman talks Zootopia 2 with Chris Connelly 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Illinois Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Holiday cards with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, November 22 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.

