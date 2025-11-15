"GMA" Guest List: Daniel Radcliffe, Brendan Fraser, and More to Appear Week of November 17th

The show also welcomes Jaseon Bateman, Shakira, Sebastian Maiscalco, Josh Hutcherson and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 17-22. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 17-22:

  • Monday, November 17 
    • Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s 2)
    • Chef Anna Francese Gass (Sheet pan recipes for Thanksgiving)
    • Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, November 18
    • Daniel Radcliffe (Every Brilliant Thing)
    • Brendan Fraser (Rental Family)
    • Chef Samin Nosrat (Good Things)
    • Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman and Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, November 19
    • Shakira talks Zootopia 2 with Janai Norman
    • Lara Spencer goes behind the scenes at the The 59th Annual CMA Awards with Lainey Wilson
    • Dimitris Giannetos (Tips for coloring your hair at home)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, November 20
    • Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right);
    • Miles Chamley-Watson (professional fencer)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 22
  • Saturday, November 22
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.