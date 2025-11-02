"GMA" Guest List: Elle Fanning, Sydney Sweeny and More to Appear Week of November 3rd

This week "Good Morning America" celebrates its 50th anniversary and welcomes guests Patti LaBelle, Nora Hendryx, Janelle James, Tom Felton, Catherine Newman and more.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 3-8:

Monday, November 3 Good Morning America’s 50th Anniversary Musical performance by Patti LaBelle and Nona Hendryx

Tuesday, November 4 Sydney Sweeney (Christy) GMA November Book Club pick author Catherine Newman (Wreck) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Christmas trees)

Wednesday, November 5 Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) Tom Felton (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) Mirta Ojito (Deeper than the Ocean) Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (Creative Director, Oprah Daily)

Thursday, November 6 Chef Kardea Brown (Make Do with What You Have) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Indiana Deals & Steals: Skincare Spectacular

Friday, November 7 Elle Fanning (Predator: Badlands) Chef Andrew Zimmern (The Blue Food Cookbook) Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (Creative Director, Oprah Daily) The Right Fit series with Lori Bergamotto (Coats)

Saturday, November 8 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings: Holiday Beauty with Will Ganss



