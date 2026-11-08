"GMA" Guest List: Walker Scobell, Christian Bale, and More to Appear Week of November 9th

The show also welcomes Nicolas Cage, Ali Wentworth, Danielle Steel, cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County," and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 9-14. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 9-14:

Monday, November 9 Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) Nicolas Cage discusses Madden with Chris Connelly GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Minnesota Vikings featuring running back Aaron Jones Sr. Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 10 Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle (Book Meets World) Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville) Deals & Steals with Kristin Cavallari and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 11 Kathryn Hahn (Madden) Ali Wentworth (Quarter) Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, McCall DaPron, and Madison Bontempo (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County) Deals & Steals with John Legend and Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 12 Danielle Steel (Celebration) Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (OprahDaily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson

Friday, November 13 Christian Bale discusses Madden with Chris Connelly GMA Holiday Wish List Deals with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, November 14 Reem Raouda (Parenting coach) GMA November Book Club author Mary Beth Keane (Whale Harbor) ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



