"GMA" Guest List: Walker Scobell, Christian Bale, and More to Appear Week of November 9th
The show also welcomes Nicolas Cage, Ali Wentworth, Danielle Steel, cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County," and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 9-14. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 9-14:
- Monday, November 9
- Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
- Nicolas Cage discusses Madden with Chris Connelly
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Minnesota Vikings featuring running back Aaron Jones Sr.
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 10
- Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle (Book Meets World)
- Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville)
- Deals & Steals with Kristin Cavallari and Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, November 11
- Kathryn Hahn (Madden)
- Ali Wentworth (Quarter)
- Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, McCall DaPron, and Madison Bontempo (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County)
- Deals & Steals with John Legend and Tory Johnson
- Thursday, November 12
- Danielle Steel (Celebration)
- Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (OprahDaily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 13
- Christian Bale discusses Madden with Chris Connelly
- GMA Holiday Wish List Deals with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, November 14
- Reem Raouda (Parenting coach)
- GMA November Book Club author Mary Beth Keane (Whale Harbor)
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.