"GMA" Guest List: Walker Scobell, Christian Bale, and More to Appear Week of November 9th

The show also welcomes Nicolas Cage, Ali Wentworth, Danielle Steel, cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County," and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 9-14. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 9-14:

  • Monday, November 9
    • Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
    • Nicolas Cage discusses Madden with Chris Connelly
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Minnesota Vikings featuring running back Aaron Jones Sr. 
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, November 10
    • Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle (Book Meets World
    • Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville
    • Deals & Steals with Kristin Cavallari and Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, November 11
  • Thursday, November 12
    • Danielle Steel (Celebration)
    • Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (OprahDaily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 13
    • Christian Bale discusses Madden with Chris Connelly 
    • GMA Holiday Wish List Deals with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, November 14
    • Reem Raouda (Parenting coach) 
    • GMA November Book Club author Mary Beth Keane (Whale Harbor
    • ABC Secret Savings
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.