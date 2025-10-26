"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "All's Fair," Sheryl Crow, and More to Appear Week of October 27th

The show also welcomes Roy Wood Jr., Sophie Cunningham, New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 27-November 1. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 27-November 1:

Monday, October 27 Jonathan Karl (Retribution; ABC News chief Washington correspondent: This Week with George Stephanopoulos) Sophie Cunningham (Gridiron Game preview; Indiana Fever guard) GMA’s Cookie Jar with Vaughn Vreeland (writer, video host for New York Times Cooking) GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 28 Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor (All’s Fair) Performance by Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow with John Sykes (television executive; founder, Save the Music) and Henry Donahue (executive director, Save the Music) GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 29 Roy Wood Jr. (The Man of Many Fathers) GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 30 Performance by New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton GMA Game Day: Battle of the HBCU legends with Michael Strahan Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 31 Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Beetlejuice Chefs Rocco DiSpirito and Marcus Samuelsson 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Louisiana, featuring Cameron Mathison (actor and TV host) Lori Bergamotto (Halloween party prep)

Saturday, November 1 Alexandra Truwit (Paralympic athlete) Hulu Secret Sales special



