"GMA" Guest List: Michael Douglas, Ben Affleck, and More to Appear Week of October 5th

Plus, Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Paul Bettany, Nick Saban, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 5-10. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 5-10:

Monday, October 5 Part one of Diane Sawyer’s interview with Michael Douglas discussing his new memoir One Helluva Ride Jamie Foxx discusses new comedy special Take Care of Yourself with Will Reeve Chris Rock (Misty Green) Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – New Orleans Saints featuring Steve Gleason Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, October 6 Part two of Diane Sawyer’s interview with Michael Douglas discussing his new memoir One Helluva Ride Rosalind Eleazar (Misty Green) Leah Victoria (And That’s Dinner!) GMA October Book Club pick author Can’t Miss This: Circle Deal Days with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 7 Nick Saban discusses new docuseries Saban with Will Reeve Ben Affleck (Animals) Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner (Shark Tank) Chef Mika Leon (Cuban Soul) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 8 Kerry Washington (Animals) Josh Brolin (Whalefall) Dan Langan (Short and Sweet) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Green Bay Packers Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 9 Paul Bettany (VisionQuest) Shark Tank stars Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky Luis Gerardo Méndez (Animals) Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson and Jesse Cole discuss the Banana Bowl Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, October 10 Juan Renteria celebrates Latin American and Hispanic Heritage Month ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



