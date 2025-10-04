"GMA" Guest List: Michael J. Fox, Jared Leto and More to Appear week of October 6th

The show also welcomes Julia Roberts, Chris O'Donnell, Mitch Albom, Jodie Turner-Smith, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 6-11:

  • Monday, September 29
    • Eli Manning (Chad Powers)
    • Jack Osbourne (Last Rites) with Chris Connelly
    • Chef Arnold Myint (Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home)
    • Mitch Albom (Twice)
  • Tuesday, September 30
    • Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville)
    • Patricia Cornwell (Sharp Force)
    • National Taco Day with cookbook author Jenny Martinez
    • Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with GMA lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA marks nine months since the fires in Southern California with Chris Connelly
  • Wednesday, October 1
    • Jared Leto (Tron: Ares)
    • Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
    • David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
    • Andrew Jarecki (The Alabama Solution)
    • Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with GMA lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto
  • Thursday, October 2
    • Greta Lee (Tron: Ares)
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Kentucky
    • Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Toy Testing! with executive director of strategy and operations Lexie Sachs
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 3
    • Michael J. Fox (Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum)
    • Jodie Turner-Smith (Tron: Ares)
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case podcast)
    • Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, October 4
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.