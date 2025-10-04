"GMA" Guest List: Michael J. Fox, Jared Leto and More to Appear week of October 6th

The show also welcomes Julia Roberts, Chris O'Donnell, Mitch Albom, Jodie Turner-Smith, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of October 6-11:

Monday, September 29 Eli Manning ( Chad Powers ) Jack Osbourne ( Last Rites ) with Chris Connelly Chef Arnold Myint ( Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home ) Mitch Albom ( Twice )

Tuesday, September 30 Chris O’Donnell ( 9-1-1: Nashville ) Patricia Cornwell ( Sharp Force ) National Taco Day with cookbook author Jenny Martinez Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with GMA lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto GMA marks nine months since the fires in Southern California with Chris Connelly

Wednesday, October 1 Jared Leto ( Tron: Ares ) Julia Roberts ( After the Hunt ) David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown ( Wizards Beyond Waverly Place ) Andrew Jarecki ( The Alabama Solution ) Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with GMA lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

Thursday, October 2 Greta Lee ( Tron: Ares ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Toy Testing! with executive director of strategy and operations Lexie Sachs Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 3 Michael J. Fox ( Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum ) Jodie Turner-Smith ( Tron: Ares ) Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (T he Book Case podcast) Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Saturday, October 4 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.