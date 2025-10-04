"GMA" Guest List: Michael J. Fox, Jared Leto and More to Appear week of October 6th
The show also welcomes Julia Roberts, Chris O'Donnell, Mitch Albom, Jodie Turner-Smith, and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 6-11:
- Monday, September 29
- Eli Manning (Chad Powers)
- Jack Osbourne (Last Rites) with Chris Connelly
- Chef Arnold Myint (Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home)
- Mitch Albom (Twice)
- Tuesday, September 30
- Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville)
- Patricia Cornwell (Sharp Force)
- National Taco Day with cookbook author Jenny Martinez
- Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with GMA lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto
- GMA marks nine months since the fires in Southern California with Chris Connelly
- Wednesday, October 1
- Jared Leto (Tron: Ares)
- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
- David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Andrew Jarecki (The Alabama Solution)
- Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with GMA lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto
- Thursday, October 2
- Greta Lee (Tron: Ares)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Kentucky
- Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Toy Testing! with executive director of strategy and operations Lexie Sachs
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 3
- Michael J. Fox (Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum)
- Jodie Turner-Smith (Tron: Ares)
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case podcast)
- Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
- Saturday, October 4
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
