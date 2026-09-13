"GMA" Guest List: Martin Short, Ke Huy Quan, and More to Appear Week of September 14th

Plus, Scott Speedman, Judges Judy Sheindlin and Adam Levy, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jodi Picoult, Lindsey Vonn, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 14-19. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 14-19:

Monday, September 14 Ke Huy Quan (Never Say Die) Will Lovelace, Dylan Southern, and Steven Knight discuss Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger with Chris Connelly GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Kansas City Chiefs Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 15 Scott Speedman (R.J. Decker) Performance by the cast of Buena Vista Social Club Olympic Ski Champion Lindsey Vonn sits down with Ginger Zee

Wednesday, September 16 Judges Judy Sheindlin and Adam Levy (Adam’s Law) Marvin Ellison (Lowe’s CEO) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 17 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Lost in Space: 5,000 Facts for Navigating the Universe) Wynn Everett (Chad Powers) Chef Pati Jinich (Pati Jinich Foods of La Frontera: Recipes and New Taste Frontiers from Both Sides of the Border) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 18 Martin Short (You Had to Be There) Jodi Picoult (Hollow Bones) Chef Samin Nosrat Dr. Luke Maxfield (How to Build the Perfect Nighttime Skincare Routine)

Saturday, September 19 Serena Wolf Madeline O’Malley (Architectural Digest market director) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



