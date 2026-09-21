"GMA" Guest List: Tom Cruise, Cast of "Coven Academy" and More to Appear Week of September 21-26

Plus, the cast of "American Horror Story," Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the Russo Brothers, Ari Emanuel, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 21-26. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 21-26:

  • Monday, September 21
    • Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)
    • Ari Emanuel (executive chairman and CEO) discusses new memoir, Roll the Calls with George Stephanopoulos
    • Next Up: Esther Wallace discusses her apparel brand
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Los Angeles Rams
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, September 22
    • Jessica Lange (American Horror Story)
    • Chef Kwame Onwuachi (All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever: A Cookbook)
    • Mellody Hobson sits down with Robin Roberts
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, September 23
    • Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III sits down with Robin Roberts
    • Tom Cruise and the cast of Digger sit down with Chris Connelly
    • Angela Bassett (American Horror Story)
    • Devon Sawa and Tiffani Thiessen (Coven Academy)
    • Shay Spence (Meals You Can’t Mess Up)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 24
    • Gabourey Sidibe and Mena Suvari (American Horror Story)
    • Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass and Jordan Leftwich (Coven Academy)
    • Carleigh Bodrug (PlantYou Quickies: 140+ Nourishing Plant-Based Recipes for Busy People)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 25
    • Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Doomsday)
    • Deborah Roberts (20/20)
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – New York Giants
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, September 26
    • Reem Raouda (Parenting coach)
    • Chef Ron Silver (Bubby’s)
    • ABC Secret Savings
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.