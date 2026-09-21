"GMA" Guest List: Tom Cruise, Cast of "Coven Academy" and More to Appear Week of September 21-26

Plus, the cast of "American Horror Story," Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the Russo Brothers, Ari Emanuel, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 21-26. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 21-26:

Monday, September 21 Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) Ari Emanuel (executive chairman and CEO) discusses new memoir, Roll the Calls with George Stephanopoulos Next Up: Esther Wallace discusses her apparel brand GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Los Angeles Rams ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, September 22 Jessica Lange (American Horror Story) Chef Kwame Onwuachi (All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever: A Cookbook) Mellody Hobson sits down with Robin Roberts Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 23 Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III sits down with Robin Roberts Tom Cruise and the cast of Digger sit down with Chris Connelly Angela Bassett (American Horror Story) Devon Sawa and Tiffani Thiessen (Coven Academy) Shay Spence (Meals You Can’t Mess Up) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 24 Gabourey Sidibe and Mena Suvari (American Horror Story) Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass and Jordan Leftwich (Coven Academy) Carleigh Bodrug (PlantYou Quickies: 140+ Nourishing Plant-Based Recipes for Busy People) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 25 Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Doomsday) Deborah Roberts (20/20) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – New York Giants The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, September 26 Reem Raouda (Parenting coach) Chef Ron Silver (Bubby’s) ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



