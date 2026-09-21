"GMA" Guest List: Tom Cruise, Cast of "Coven Academy" and More to Appear Week of September 21-26
Plus, the cast of "American Horror Story," Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the Russo Brothers, Ari Emanuel, and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 21-26. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 21-26:
- Monday, September 21
- Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)
- Ari Emanuel (executive chairman and CEO) discusses new memoir, Roll the Calls with George Stephanopoulos
- Next Up: Esther Wallace discusses her apparel brand
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Los Angeles Rams
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, September 22
- Jessica Lange (American Horror Story)
- Chef Kwame Onwuachi (All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever: A Cookbook)
- Mellody Hobson sits down with Robin Roberts
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, September 23
- Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III sits down with Robin Roberts
- Tom Cruise and the cast of Digger sit down with Chris Connelly
- Angela Bassett (American Horror Story)
- Devon Sawa and Tiffani Thiessen (Coven Academy)
- Shay Spence (Meals You Can’t Mess Up)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 24
- Gabourey Sidibe and Mena Suvari (American Horror Story)
- Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass and Jordan Leftwich (Coven Academy)
- Carleigh Bodrug (PlantYou Quickies: 140+ Nourishing Plant-Based Recipes for Busy People)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 25
- Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Doomsday)
- Deborah Roberts (20/20)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – New York Giants
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, September 26
- Reem Raouda (Parenting coach)
- Chef Ron Silver (Bubby’s)
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.