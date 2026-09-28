"GMA" Guest List: Jessica Lange, Josh Hartnett, and More to Appear Week of September 28th

The show also welcomes Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Steve Harvey, Jonathan Bennett, Luke Bryan, Rachel Reid, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 28-October 3. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 28-October 3:

Monday, September 28 Evan Gershkovich discusses new book This Cursed Beautiful Land: A Russian-American Story with George Stephanopoulos Steve Harvey discusses the 50th anniversary of Family Feud with Robin Roberts Performance from Luke Bryan GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Chicago Bears Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 29 Jessica Lange (American Horror Story) Chef Kwame Onwuachi (All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever: A Cookbook) Mellody Hobson sits down with Robin Roberts Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 30 Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs) Rachel Reid (Heated Rivalry) Dr. Ian K. Smith and Rachael Ray (The New Menopause Kitchen) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 1 Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kick Off Let’s Talk with Dr. Alpa Patel, Dr. Susanna Greer and Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 2 Josh Hartnett (Verity) Chef Michael Vignola Denise Brown discusses new memoir For My Sister Nicole with Diane Sawyer The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, October 3 Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls Day; Halloween Wars) ABC Secret Savings October Special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



