"GMA" Guest List: Sam Rockwell, Leslie Iwerks, and More to Appear Week of January 26th

The show also welcomes Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kevin James, Omar Epps, Garcelle Beauvais; and features new series United States of Hot Cocoa.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for January 26-31. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 26-31:

  • Monday, January 26 
    • Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) (Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service)
    • Sam Rockwell (Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die)
    • Leslie Iwerks (Disneyland Handcrafted)
    • GMA’s United States of Hot Cocoa series kicks off in Chicago and Los Angeles
  • Tuesday, January 27
    • Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
    • Drs. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek and Roberta Michnick Golinkoff (Einstein Never Used Flash Cards)
    • United States of Hot Cocoa series stops in Detroit
    • Deals & Steals
  • Wednesday, January 28
    • Kevin James (Solo Mio
    • United States of Hot Cocoa series stops in Miami
    • Stefani Sassos (Nutrition trends; Good Housekeeping nutrition and fitness director) 
    • Deals & Steals
  • Thursday, January 29
    • Omar Epps (Moses the Black)
    • United States of Hot Cocoa series finale
    • Deals & Steals
  • Friday, January 30
  • Saturday, January 31
    • Arati Menon (Travel trends for 2026; Global digital director at Condé Nast Traveler
    • Ericka Sóuter (Parenting expert)
    • The New Protein Playbook with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
    • Deals & Steals
    • ABC Savings Special with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.