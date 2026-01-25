"GMA" Guest List: Sam Rockwell, Leslie Iwerks, and More to Appear Week of January 26th

The show also welcomes Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kevin James, Omar Epps, Garcelle Beauvais; and features new series United States of Hot Cocoa.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for January 26-31. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

What's Happening:

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 26-31:

Monday, January 26 Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) (Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service) Sam Rockwell (Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die) Leslie Iwerks (Disneyland Handcrafted) GMA’s United States of Hot Cocoa series kicks off in Chicago and Los Angeles

Tuesday, January 27 Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)) Drs. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek and Roberta Michnick Golinkoff (Einstein Never Used Flash Cards) United States of Hot Cocoa series stops in Detroit Deals & Steals

Wednesday, January 28 Kevin James (Solo Mio) United States of Hot Cocoa series stops in Miami Stefani Sassos (Nutrition trends; Good Housekeeping nutrition and fitness director) Deals & Steals

Thursday, January 29 Omar Epps (Moses the Black) United States of Hot Cocoa series finale Deals & Steals

Friday, January 30 Garcelle Beauvais (Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love) Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Iowa The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, January 31 Arati Menon (Travel trends for 2026; Global digital director at Condé Nast Traveler) Ericka Sóuter (Parenting expert) The New Protein Playbook with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Deals & Steals ABC Savings Special with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.