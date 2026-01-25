"GMA" Guest List: Sam Rockwell, Leslie Iwerks, and More to Appear Week of January 26th
The show also welcomes Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kevin James, Omar Epps, Garcelle Beauvais; and features new series United States of Hot Cocoa.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for January 26-31. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 26-31:
- Monday, January 26
- Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) (Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service)
- Sam Rockwell (Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die)
- Leslie Iwerks (Disneyland Handcrafted)
- GMA’s United States of Hot Cocoa series kicks off in Chicago and Los Angeles
- Tuesday, January 27
- Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York))
- Drs. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek and Roberta Michnick Golinkoff (Einstein Never Used Flash Cards)
- United States of Hot Cocoa series stops in Detroit
- Deals & Steals
- Wednesday, January 28
- Kevin James (Solo Mio)
- United States of Hot Cocoa series stops in Miami
- Stefani Sassos (Nutrition trends; Good Housekeeping nutrition and fitness director)
- Deals & Steals
- Thursday, January 29
- Omar Epps (Moses the Black)
- United States of Hot Cocoa series finale
- Deals & Steals
- Friday, January 30
- Garcelle Beauvais (Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love)
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Iowa
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, January 31
- Arati Menon (Travel trends for 2026; Global digital director at Condé Nast Traveler)
- Ericka Sóuter (Parenting expert)
- The New Protein Playbook with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
- Deals & Steals
- ABC Savings Special with Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.