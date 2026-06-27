"GMA3" Guest List: Chris Johnson, Law Roach, and More to Appear Week of June 29th

Plus Emily Giffin, Ericka Sóuter, America's Test Kitchen experts, Jacqui Gifford, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 29-July 3. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 29-July 3

  • Monday, June 29
    • Law Roach (Project Runway)
    • Emily Giffin (Love You More
    • Chris Johnson sits down with Michael Strahan
    • America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, June 30
    • GMA Out Loud: The Renovation Husbands, Stephen and David St. Russell
    • America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck
    • The Atlas Obscura 50 State Quest
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, July 1
    • America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 2
    • Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief) 
    • Ericka Sóuter
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 3

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.