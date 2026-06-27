"GMA3" Guest List: Chris Johnson, Law Roach, and More to Appear Week of June 29th
Plus Emily Giffin, Ericka Sóuter, America's Test Kitchen experts, Jacqui Gifford, and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 29-July 3. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 29-July 3
- Monday, June 29
- Law Roach (Project Runway)
- Emily Giffin (Love You More)
- Chris Johnson sits down with Michael Strahan
- America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, June 30
- GMA Out Loud: The Renovation Husbands, Stephen and David St. Russell
- America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck
- The Atlas Obscura 50 State Quest
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 1
- America’s Test Kitchen: America 250 with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 2
- Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief)
- Ericka Sóuter
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 3
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Alaska
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Hawaii
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.