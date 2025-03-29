"GMA3" Guest List: Alicia Keys, Michael B. Jordan and More to Appear Week of March 31st

"GMA3" also welcomes Laurence Fishburne, Sara Gilbert, Swizz Beatz, and Wunmi Mosaku to the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 31st-April 4th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 31st-April 4th

Monday, March 31 Sara Gilbert ( The Conners ) Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood) Milly Almodovar (Latest deals of the week)

Tuesday, April 1 Founders of Cousins Maine Lobster, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis Nina Ruggiero ( Travel + Leisure senior editorial director; must-have travel gear)

Wednesday, April 2 Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton ( Sinners ) Dr. Becky Kennedy ( That’s My Truck!: A Good Inside Story About Hitting ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 3 Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz sit down with Christiane Cordero to discuss their traveling art exhibit, Giants Wunmi Mosaku ( Sinners )

Friday, April 4 Laurence Fishburne ( The Amateur ) Faith Friday: Jonathan McReynolds ( Before You Climb Any Higher )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.