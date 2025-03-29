"GMA3" Guest List: Alicia Keys, Michael B. Jordan and More to Appear Week of March 31st
"GMA3" also welcomes Laurence Fishburne, Sara Gilbert, Swizz Beatz, and Wunmi Mosaku to the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 31st-April 4th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 31st-April 4th
- Monday, March 31
- Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
- Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
- Milly Almodovar (Latest deals of the week)
- Tuesday, April 1
- Founders of Cousins Maine Lobster, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis
- Nina Ruggiero (Travel + Leisure senior editorial director; must-have travel gear)
- Wednesday, April 2
- Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton (Sinners)
- Dr. Becky Kennedy (That’s My Truck!: A Good Inside Story About Hitting)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 3
- Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz sit down with Christiane Cordero to discuss their traveling art exhibit, Giants
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Friday, April 4
- Laurence Fishburne (The Amateur)
- Faith Friday: Jonathan McReynolds (Before You Climb Any Higher)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.