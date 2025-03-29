"GMA3" Guest List: Alicia Keys, Michael B. Jordan and More to Appear Week of March 31st

"GMA3" also welcomes Laurence Fishburne, Sara Gilbert, Swizz Beatz, and Wunmi Mosaku to the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 31st-April 4th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 31st-April 4th

  • Monday, March 31
    • Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
    • Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
    • Milly Almodovar (Latest deals of the week)
  • Tuesday, April 1
    • Founders of Cousins Maine Lobster, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis
    • Nina Ruggiero (Travel + Leisure senior editorial director; must-have travel gear)
  • Wednesday, April 2
    • Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton (Sinners)
    • Dr. Becky Kennedy (That’s My Truck!: A Good Inside Story About Hitting)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 3
    • Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz sit down with Christiane Cordero to discuss their traveling art exhibit, Giants
    • Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
  • Friday, April 4
    • Laurence Fishburne (The Amateur)
    • Faith Friday: Jonathan McReynolds (Before You Climb Any Higher)

