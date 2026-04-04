"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Testaments" and More to Appear Week of April 6th
The show also welcomes Laurie Metcalf, Judy Reyes, Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Stacy London, MONSTA X and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 6-10. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 6-10
- Monday, April 6
- Performance from MONSTA X
- Laurie Metcalf (Big Mistakes)
- Stacy London and Nitika Chopra (How fashion choices can help those with psoriasis)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, April 7
- Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mattea Conforti, and Rowan Blanchard (The Testaments)
- Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 8
- Taylor Ortega (Big Mistakes)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 9
- Judy Reyes (Scrubs; High Potential)
- Benjamin Reynaert (The Layered Home: Inspiration for Creating Cozy, Collected Rooms)
- Popsugar Feel-Good Awards with beauty lead Jessica Harrington
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 10
- National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade with Sophie Flay and Hanna Battah
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Colorado
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.