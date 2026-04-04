"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Testaments" and More to Appear Week of April 6th

The show also welcomes Laurie Metcalf, Judy Reyes, Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Stacy London, MONSTA X and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 6-10. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 6-10

Monday, April 6 Performance from MONSTA X Laurie Metcalf (Big Mistakes) Stacy London and Nitika Chopra (How fashion choices can help those with psoriasis) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, April 7 Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mattea Conforti, and Rowan Blanchard (The Testaments) Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 8 Taylor Ortega (Big Mistakes) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 9 Judy Reyes (Scrubs; High Potential) Benjamin Reynaert (The Layered Home: Inspiration for Creating Cozy, Collected Rooms) Popsugar Feel-Good Awards with beauty lead Jessica Harrington Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 10 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade with Sophie Flay and Hanna Battah 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Colorado The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.