"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Testaments" and More to Appear Week of April 6th

The show also welcomes Laurie Metcalf, Judy Reyes, Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Stacy London, MONSTA X and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 6-10. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of April 6-10

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 6-10

  • Monday, April 6
    • Performance from MONSTA X
    • Laurie Metcalf (Big Mistakes)
    • Stacy London and Nitika Chopra (How fashion choices can help those with psoriasis) 
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, April 7
  • Wednesday, April 8
    • Taylor Ortega (Big Mistakes)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 9
    • Judy Reyes (Scrubs; High Potential)
    • Benjamin Reynaert (The Layered Home: Inspiration for Creating Cozy, Collected Rooms)
    • Popsugar Feel-Good Awards with beauty lead Jessica Harrington
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 10

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.