"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and More to Appear Week of December 15th

The show also welcomes Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett, Kumail Nanjiani, and others

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of December 15-19. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 15-19

  • Monday, December 15
    • Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme)
    • Stephen Lang (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
    • ESPN reporter Lisa Salters
    • Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, December 16
    • Timothée Chalamet discusses Marty Supreme with George Stephanopoulos
    • Robin Arzón and Jess Sims (Peloton instructors)
    • Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, December 17
  • Thursday, December 18
    • Reader’s Choice Beauty Awards
    • The Holiday Edit: Festive Fashion with Erica Wark
  • Friday, December 19

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.