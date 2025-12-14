"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and More to Appear Week of December 15th
The show also welcomes Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett, Kumail Nanjiani, and others
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of December 15-19. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 15-19
- Monday, December 15
- Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme)
- Stephen Lang (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
- ESPN reporter Lisa Salters
- Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, December 16
- Timothée Chalamet discusses Marty Supreme with George Stephanopoulos
- Robin Arzón and Jess Sims (Peloton instructors)
- Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, December 17
- Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
- Thursday, December 18
- Reader’s Choice Beauty Awards
- The Holiday Edit: Festive Fashion with Erica Wark
- Friday, December 19
- Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett discuss Is This Thing On? with George Stephanopoulos
- ESPN reporter Jen Lada
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Missouri
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Hostess gifts)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.