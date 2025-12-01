"GMA3" Guest List: George Clooney, James Cameron, and More to Appear Week of December 1st

Plus Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday deals and highlights as we get ready for holiday season 2025

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of December 1-5. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 1-5

  • Monday, December 1
    • Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Alexandria Stapleton discuss Sean Combs: The Reckoning with Robin Roberts
    • Brad Mielke (Start Here)
    • GMA Season of Unboxing: Virtual Training Game with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals and Steals: Cyber Monday Free Shipping Blowout with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, December 2
    • George Clooney talks Jay Kelly with Michael Strahan
    • Holiday Prep! with Tieghan Gerard (Half Baked Harvest)
    • Deals & Steals: Giving Tuesday with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Wednesday, December 3
    • Patrick Wilson (Jay Kelly)
    • Cookie Party with Samantha Seneviratne, Dan Pelosi, and Casey Elsass
    • Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, December 4
  • Friday, December 5
    • Jessie J (New album; gives a health update)
    • Elizabeth Reid and Bill Reid (Jack Reid Foundation)
    • Ginger Zee steps into the world of Avatar with James Cameron, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver
    • Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.