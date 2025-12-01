"GMA3" Guest List: George Clooney, James Cameron, and More to Appear Week of December 1st
Plus Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday deals and highlights as we get ready for holiday season 2025
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of December 1-5. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 1-5
- Monday, December 1
- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Alexandria Stapleton discuss Sean Combs: The Reckoning with Robin Roberts
- Brad Mielke (Start Here)
- GMA Season of Unboxing: Virtual Training Game with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals and Steals: Cyber Monday Free Shipping Blowout with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, December 2
- George Clooney talks Jay Kelly with Michael Strahan
- Holiday Prep! with Tieghan Gerard (Half Baked Harvest)
- Deals & Steals: Giving Tuesday with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Wednesday, December 3
- Patrick Wilson (Jay Kelly)
- Cookie Party with Samantha Seneviratne, Dan Pelosi, and Casey Elsass
- Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, December 4
- James Cameron (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Alabama
- Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
- Friday, December 5
- Jessie J (New album; gives a health update)
- Elizabeth Reid and Bill Reid (Jack Reid Foundation)
- Ginger Zee steps into the world of Avatar with James Cameron, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver
- Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.