"GMA3" Guest List: George Clooney, James Cameron, and More to Appear Week of December 1st

Plus Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday deals and highlights as we get ready for holiday season 2025

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of December 1-5. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 1-5

Monday, December 1 Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Alexandria Stapleton discuss Sean Combs: The Reckoning with Robin Roberts Brad Mielke (Start Here) GMA Season of Unboxing: Virtual Training Game with Lori Bergamotto Deals and Steals: Cyber Monday Free Shipping Blowout with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, December 2 George Clooney talks Jay Kelly with Michael Strahan Holiday Prep! with Tieghan Gerard (Half Baked Harvest) Deals & Steals: Giving Tuesday with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, December 3 Patrick Wilson (Jay Kelly) Cookie Party with Samantha Seneviratne, Dan Pelosi, and Casey Elsass Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 4 James Cameron (Avatar: Fire and Ash) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Alabama Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 5 Jessie J (New album; gives a health update) Elizabeth Reid and Bill Reid (Jack Reid Foundation) Ginger Zee steps into the world of Avatar with James Cameron, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.